Get Your Kids A Free Bike Helmet

Smiling boy wearing a helmet

Source: Comstock Images / Getty

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Since 2007, the Bicycle Helmet Initiative has equipped thousands of children with a​ helmet – a simple and essential means of reducing bicyclist injuries and fatalities.

Funded by proceeds from North Carolina’s “Share the Road” specialty license plate, the program distributes helmets to government and non-government agencies conducting bicycle safety events for underprivileged children.

Children are among the key demographic involved in bicycle-related incidents: 

  • On average, 20 bicyclists are killed each year in North Carolina, according to N.C. Department of Transportation statistics. One in six is under 16 years old.
  • Children 5 to 14 years old visit emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries more than any other sport or recreational activity.
  • Typically, less than 50 percent of children wear safety helmets, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. The Helmet Safety Institute says wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88 percent.

Applying

To promote helmet usage and support local bicycle activities, the Division of Bicycle & Pedestrian Transportation accepts applications from organizations willing to distribute helmets to low income children. The selection process encourages applicants to partner with community groups to extend bicycle safety awareness outreach.

The application deadline for the 2021 distribution is 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
