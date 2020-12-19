Tamar Shares Her Thoughts Behind Her Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton opened up to Taraji P. Henson on Taraji’s new Facebook Watch show Peace Of Mind With Taraji.

In a clip, Tamar shared thoughts about the disconnect between herself and her family, her son and her relationship.

“Everything was going wrong,” Braxton said. “I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters and my mother. I worked with my family. We had no healing time.” Tamar shared that her relationship with Adefeso was “out of control,” and that she saw no signs of a reconciliation. Braxton also admitted that she felt a disconnect with her 7-year-old son. “Yeah I checked in, but I wasn’t really checking in,” she admits. “Yeah I’d make him some food, but I didn’t know if he liked it.”

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal 1. People of Color LILI'UOKALANI Source:People of Color 1 of 5 2. Hair Rules Aloe-Grapefruit Purifying Shampoo Source:Hair Rules 2 of 5 3. Sienna Naturals Daily Elixir Source:Sienna Naturals 3 of 5 4. Gilded Brightening Body Polish Source:Gilded 4 of 5 5. Felicia Leatherwood Detangler Brush - TRAVEL SIZE (Black Marble) Source:Felicia Leatherwood 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal 5 Black-Owned Beauty Products Worth Adding To Your Arsenal Another week, another fabulous set of Black-owned beauty products to indulge in! In case you've been living under a rock, Black creatives have taken over the beauty world. Whether you prefer to do your shopping on line or in-store these days, you can find a plethora of brands to shop from and we couldn't be more than happy. We're all about uplifting and celebrating our likeminded brothers and sisters. And since it has become mush easier to scoop up our must-have products without having to worry about any adverse effects while using them (i.e. ashy-looking foundation), we make it a point to always support all Black creatives. Whether you need a detangling brush to smooth through your curly mane, a nourishing body polish to exfoliate and smooth away dead skin or anything in between, you can always count on Black beauty brands to deliver. Plus, most of their products can be used by the whole family, which will always come in major clutch. You already know what time it is! Sift through your wallet and grab your credit card because we are giving you this week's must-buy Black beauty products from some of our favorite brands. Happy shopping!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark