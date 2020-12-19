Tamar Shares Her Thoughts Behind Her Attempted Suicide

Tamar Braxton opened up to Taraji P. Henson on Taraji’s new Facebook Watch show Peace Of Mind With Taraji.
In a clip, Tamar shared thoughts about the disconnect between herself and her family, her son and her relationship.
“Everything was going wrong,” Braxton said. “I had no relationship with my family. I was estranged from my sisters and my mother. I worked with my family. We had no healing time.” Tamar shared that her relationship with Adefeso was “out of control,” and that she saw no signs of a reconciliation. Braxton also admitted that she felt a disconnect with her 7-year-old son. “Yeah I checked in, but I wasn’t really checking in,” she admits. “Yeah I’d make him some food, but I didn’t know if he liked it.”
