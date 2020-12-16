CLOSE
News
HomeNewsLocal

NC Department Of Administration Internship

Commuter in New York City

Source: ferrantraite / Getty

Summer 2021 applications now open through January 4, 2021!

The North Carolina Internship Program provides students with professional work experience that connects their classroom experiences and potential career choices.

Interns work 40 hours a week for a 10-week period, earning $8.25 an hour. They participate in meetings, educational tours and other activities designed to broaden their perspective of public service and state government. There are numerous internship positions available during the summer at various state agencies located throughout North Carolina. Projects and interns are screened and selected by the North Carolina Internship Council. The State of NC Internship Program is highly competitive.

Interns are encouraged to seek academic credit for the internship, but the student is responsible for making such arrangements and should determine the specific procedure at her/his academic institution. The Internship Council reminds all applicants that the intent of the Internship Program is to provide a variety of opportunities for students to learn about public service professions.

Important Dates

  • November 2, 2020: Application opens
  • January 4, 2021: Application closes
  • Late February – Early March, 2021: Phone Interviews
  • End of March 2021: Notification of Internship Placements
  • May 24th, 2021: Intern Orientation
  • May 24-July 30, 2021: Internship Program

Note: Your project will be (remote, in person, hybrid) for Summer 2021. While the projects have notated their preference for hosting an intern. We will still follow the recommendation of the Governor in the final decision. 

If you require additional information, please contact Candace Dudley.

More details here.

 

HB’s Favorite Things

HB's Favorite Things: Polish And Kits That Saved Our Nails This Year

5 photos Launch gallery

HB's Favorite Things: Polish And Kits That Saved Our Nails This Year

Continue reading HB’s Favorite Things: Polish And Kits That Saved Our Nails This Year

HB's Favorite Things: Polish And Kits That Saved Our Nails This Year

[caption id="attachment_3250333" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Source: IOne Creative Services / HelloBeautiful[/caption] As we approach the end of 2020 and welcome the holidays, we're sitting back and reflecting on all the good things we can take away from being quarantined for months. Self-care has been a big takeaway this year and we've invested in a lot of products to give us the professional experience at home, we were missing while under lockdown. With our favorite DIY project came a slew of products we learned to love! When it comes to self-care, we often like to focus on skin and hair care first but we’re here to tell you that nail care is equally as important and should not be neglected. Although salon manicures and pedicures may be a little harder to get and gift these days, there are still a ton of at-home nail care options that we can take advantage of to keep our hands and feet looking like we came straight out of the nail salon. Whether you’re looking for a specific nail color to rock during dinner, or tools to do an at-home mani and pedi, these are the best nail products of 2020.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

council , internship , north carolina

Videos
Latest
British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston…
 7 hours ago
12.16.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
‘All That’ Star ARIA Releases Breath Taking Single…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance To Honor COVID-19…
 9 hours ago
12.16.20
2020 E! People's Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Why The Eritrean People Are Mad At Tiffany…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
James Harden Allegedly Still Wants Out Of Houston…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Close