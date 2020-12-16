NC Department Of Administration Internship

Summer 2021 applications now open through January 4, 2021!

The North Carolina Internship Program provides students with professional work experience that connects their classroom experiences and potential career choices.

Interns work 40 hours a week for a 10-week period, earning $8.25 an hour. They participate in meetings, educational tours and other activities designed to broaden their perspective of public service and state government. There are numerous internship positions available during the summer at various state agencies located throughout North Carolina. Projects and interns are screened and selected by the North Carolina Internship Council. The State of NC Internship Program is highly competitive.

Interns are encouraged to seek academic credit for the internship, but the student is responsible for making such arrangements and should determine the specific procedure at her/his academic institution. The Internship Council reminds all applicants that the intent of the Internship Program is to provide a variety of opportunities for students to learn about public service professions.

Important Dates

November 2, 2020: Application opens

January 4, 2021: Application closes

Late February – Early March, 2021: Phone Interviews

End of March 2021: Notification of Internship Placements

May 24th, 2021: Intern Orientation

May 24-July 30, 2021: Internship Program

Note: Your project will be (remote, in person, hybrid) for Summer 2021. While the projects have notated their preference for hosting an intern. We will still follow the recommendation of the Governor in the final decision.

If you require additional information, please contact Candace Dudley.

More details here.

