Even ‘SNL’ Is Talking About Dionne Warwick

After a fun week of being the ‘Queen of Twitter,’ Dionne Warwick has made it to SNL.
The icon had been getting all the attention this week with her funny tweets and wondering about the names of different recording artists like Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd.
This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good and who knew @BrittaniWarrick had so many jobs? 😂❤️ https://t.co/CClR1Kly6C
— Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 13, 2020
😭🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/0GBidiCa3b
— Ego Nwodim (@eggy_boom) December 13, 2020
Read More: Dionne Warwick Is Sick Of This Question, So She Sets The Record Straight
