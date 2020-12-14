CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Even ‘SNL’ Is Talking About Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Source: Altria Theater / We Are Live Ent.

After a fun week of being the ‘Queen of Twitter,’ Dionne Warwick has made it to SNL. 

The icon had been getting all the attention this week with her funny tweets and wondering about the names of different recording artists like Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd.

 

Read More: Dionne Warwick Is Sick Of This Question, So She Sets The Record Straight

 

USA - HBO Post Emmy Party - 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

Continue reading 5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

5 Times Lisa Bonet Gave Us Flower Child Vibes

[caption id="attachment_3243694" align="alignnone" width="519"] Source: Paul Mounce - Corbis / Getty[/caption] Lisa Bonet is every flower child's muse. Her free spirited lifestyle has been a vibe since her days as Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and A Different World. It has been fascinating watching her life play out over the years. I mean, she's married two of the most beautiful men in her lifetime. Let's not pretend Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa aren't the definition of physical perfection. The genetic makeup of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz birthed Zoe Kravitz, a model, musician, and actress that is dominating in her industries. Growing up with famous, good-looking parents took a toll on Zoe at one point in her life. She often felt like she fell short of living up to her mother's beauty. Lisa was known for being physically appealing to anyone with functioning eyes. Lisa's style mirrors her lifestyle. She's had long, free-growing locs for years now. Her wardrobe gives off modern-day goddess vibes, with a touch of high-fashion. Extremely tight clothing is not her thing. She'd almost always prefer something flowy, layered, and patterned. If I had to compare her to another artist, I'd say she is Jhene Aiko reincarnated. Today Lisa Bonet turns 53 years old. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at 5 times Lisa gave us Flower Child vibes.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Dionne Warwick , snl , Twitter

Videos
Latest
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 8 hours ago
12.14.20
10 items
T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman…
 8 hours ago
12.14.20
Rihanna Gives Us A Taste Of Every Shade…
 8 hours ago
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution
 8 hours ago
12.14.20
Waka Flocka’s Mom Deb Antney Comes Out As…
 9 hours ago
12.14.20
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All…
 3 days ago
12.10.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 3 days ago
12.10.20
Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, Deebo From ‘Friday,’ Passes…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami Strip…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Medical Records, Says…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
5 Chic Nail Designs That Will Put You…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald…
 4 days ago
12.10.20
Close