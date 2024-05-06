Listen Live
Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Published on May 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Pastor Keion

Source: General / Radio One

Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.

Take a look for yourself in the clip below.

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

RELATED TAGS

Gone Viral Pastor Keion Henderson worship

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

18 items
Sports

Michael Irvin Let Go From NFL Network, X Says We’re Losing Recipes

DL Hughley Show

How The Medical Field Is Using 3D Printing To Heal Patients [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

DL Hughley Show

UN Experts Say Black Americans Deserve Reparations [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

11 items
Entertainment

The Internet Reacts To Quavo’s Response To Chris Brown’s Diss Track

Women's Empowerment 2016
Local

2024 Women’s Empowerment Seminars

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close