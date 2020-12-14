Drop Off Your Letters To Santa!

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!
How to Mail Your Letter to Santa
1. Fill Out
Fill out the letter to Santa template with everything Santa needs to know! Download the template here.
Your letter to Santa can be typed and printed or handwritten. Templates will also be available at the community centers listed below if you’d like to fill out your letter in person.
2. Drop Off
Drop off your letter to Santa at North Pole mailboxes at our community centers listed below between Monday, November 23 through Sunday, December 13.
- Abbotts Creek Community Center
- Green Road Community Center
- Pullen Community Center
- Sanderford Road Community Center
3. Pick Up
Santa will respond and deliver all letters back to the community center North Pole mailbox where you dropped off the letter by Friday, December 18.
5 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now
5 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop Right Now
1. Motsi Detox Nightwear CreamSource:Motsi 1 of 5
2. Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip ScrubSource:Dosso Beauty 2 of 5
3. The Lip Bar Merlot LipstickSource:The Lip Bar 3 of 5
4. FORVR MOOD Pure Silk HeadbandSource:FORVR MOOD 4 of 5
5. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body ExfoliatorSource:LUV SCRUB 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark