Drop Off Your Letters To Santa!

Raleigh Parks is assisting the North Pole this holiday season by hosting Letters to Santa at select community centers!

How to Mail Your Letter to Santa

1. Fill Out

Fill out the letter to Santa template with everything Santa needs to know! Download the template here.

Your letter to Santa can be typed and printed or handwritten. Templates will also be available at the community centers listed below if you’d like to fill out your letter in person.

2. Drop Off

Drop off your letter to Santa at North Pole mailboxes at our community centers listed below between Monday, November 23 through Sunday, December 13.

3. Pick Up

Santa will respond and deliver all letters back to the community center North Pole mailbox where you dropped off the letter by Friday, December 18.

