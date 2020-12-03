Free Books Given Away For Kids Birth -5th Grade!!

WAKE Up and Read is a community coalition made up of 30+ organizations working together toward one common goal — improving childhood literacy in Wake County.

One of the ways that WAKE Up and Read encourages childhood literacy is through their Grab, Go & Read book giveaways.

This program is for families with children from birth to 5th grade.

Simply drive up to the WAKE Up and Read Center, 1820 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, and receive a free bag of children’s books!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark