Free Visits With Santa In Raleigh; Reservations Required

The Pope House Museum, at 511 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, is the only African-American house museum in the State of North Carolina.
It offers a glimpse into the life of one of Raleigh’s most intriguing citizens, Dr. Manassa Thomas Pope, who was the only African-American man to run for mayor of a Southern capital in the midst of the Jim Crow Era.
The house, built in 1901, features original furnishings to the family and many historical artifacts, giving insight into a remarkable man and family.
The Pope House Museum is hosting a special event on Saturday, December 5th, and Sunday, December 6th, 2020.
Santa Claus will be available to safely meet with your children to ring in the holidays.
Visits are by appointment only, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday.
Please call (919) 996-2220 to schedule your visit.
Visits are free, and a digital image can be purchased.
You will have a scheduled time to visit with Santa. Groups will be limited to 5 and all guests will be required to have a wellness check prior to entering the museum.
Join us at the Pope House Museum for holiday fun to safely meet Santa! 🎅🏿✨🙌 Kids can meet Santa Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 AM to 4 PM & Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 to 4 PM. Visits are free with digital images for purchase.
📞 Visits are by appointment only: https://t.co/U1BfIHNOvk pic.twitter.com/ae3d4InZBh
— Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) November 21, 2020
