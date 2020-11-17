CLOSE
Michelle Obama: Trump Is Doing It Wrong

Our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the Trump administration refusing to implement a smooth transfer of power.

“This week, I’ve been reflecting a lot on where I was four years ago. Hillary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do. So my husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power—one of the hallmarks of American democracy. We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3244338" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] A power suit, sleek hair and a pair of gold statement earrings, Tracee Ellis Ross' style is effortless. But what else do you expect from the daughter of Diana Ross? The Black-ish star attended the E! People's Choice Awards red carpet, last night, wearing a perfectly-tailored brown two-piece suit with gold embellishments before changing into a white high-low blouse paired with black liquid pants and boots. [caption id="attachment_3244333" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] The Emmy Award-winning actress looked fabulous and flowy. She complimented the look with a bold red lip and long braid. Ross enthusiastically accepted the "Fashion Icon" award proposing to herself and saying "I do" to fashion. Ross also took us on a fashion trip down memory lane reminding us she worked in the fashion department at Mirabella and New York Magazine in the 90s. https://twitter.com/enews/status/1328181225266307072 "People's Choice, I cannot thank you enough for validating my shopping habit and for validating little teenage Tracee, who begged her mom for a seasonal clothing budget -- spoiler alert, I did not get it," she joked. Ross went on to thank her father while remembering epic items (chestnut suede Ralph Lauren pants) she obtained as an aspiring fashionista. She also used her speech to pay homage to her legendary mother Diana Ross -- from whom she learned her fashion flare. She called her mother's closet, "the greatest fashion playground of all time." She reminisced about collecting the beads, on stage, that had fallen off her mothers garments during her performances. In the words of Ross, she wasn't the only celeb to use "fashion as an entrance" at the awards. Keep scrolling to see our favorite fashion moments of the evening.

 

