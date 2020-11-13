The Bull City Is Trying To Make This Crazy Holiday Seem Normal With These Events

Bull City Holidayz

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is excited to provide free, festive fun to the Durham community this holiday season! Bull City Holidayz will offer holiday-themed events the first three Saturdays in December. All events are free, but preregistration is required.

Food Drive

At each of our Bull City Holidayz events, we will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need in our community. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car. These will be collected at check-in. This is not required but we hope to collect a bounty of food to share with those in need.

Bull City Reels on Wheels (All Ages)

DPR is bringing free movies to you…in your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium. The December movie will be Home Alone (PG). Food trucks will be onsite. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 5, 2020 (Rain Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020)

Movie Times: 5:30 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)

Frosty Family Drive-Thru Toy Giveaways (Ages 0-14)

Come see Santa and get a toy at our Drive-thru Toy Giveaways. These are free events, and preregistration is required for each child in your car. Please be sure to arrive during your selected timeslot so we can ensure all guests have plenty of time for Santa to greet each car.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Durham County Health Department Parking Lot, 414 E Main Street

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)

Saturday, December 12, 2020

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver Street

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)

Important Registration Information: Registration is required for each child in your car. Please ensure children’s ages are correct in your account when registering – we will do our best to give gifts based on age (while supplies last).

Laser Light Show (All Ages)

A festive holiday-themed laser light show will give families something new to experience this holiday season! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. We will offer 3 showings. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Rain Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020)

Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., OR 9:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Register Online: registration begins: Monday, December 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)

Visit the Laser Light Show – Frequently Asked Questions page for additional information.