The Bull City Is Trying To Make This Crazy Holiday Seem Normal With These Events

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is excited to provide free, festive fun to the Durham community this holiday season! Bull City Holidayz will offer holiday-themed events the first three Saturdays in December. All events are free, but preregistration is required.
Food Drive
At each of our Bull City Holidayz events, we will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need in our community. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car. These will be collected at check-in. This is not required but we hope to collect a bounty of food to share with those in need.
DPR is bringing free movies to you…in your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium. The December movie will be Home Alone (PG). Food trucks will be onsite. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.
Saturday, December 5, 2020 (Rain Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020)
Movie Times: 5:30 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m.
Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive
Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)
Come see Santa and get a toy at our Drive-thru Toy Giveaways. These are free events, and preregistration is required for each child in your car. Please be sure to arrive during your selected timeslot so we can ensure all guests have plenty of time for Santa to greet each car.
Saturday, December 12, 2020
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Durham County Health Department Parking Lot, 414 E Main Street
Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)
Saturday, December 12, 2020
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver Street
Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)
Important Registration Information: Registration is required for each child in your car. Please ensure children’s ages are correct in your account when registering – we will do our best to give gifts based on age (while supplies last).
A festive holiday-themed laser light show will give families something new to experience this holiday season! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. We will offer 3 showings. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.
Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Rain Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020)
Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., OR 9:30 p.m.
Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive
Register Online: registration begins: Monday, December 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)
Cards are a traditional way to spread joy during the holidays. We will provide the materials for you to make holiday cards for your friends and family. Follow one of the various holiday templates, or create a design of your own! Get ready to be in the holiday spirit! Supplies will be provided by contactless pick-up at Edison Johnson Recreation Center on Monday, November 30.
Have your pup (and the entire family) take a picture with Santa Squirrel and Mrs. Claus Squirrel! Staff will snap your photo and post all pictures to Facebook for you to download. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.
Saturday, December 5, 2020
10 a.m.-2 p.m. timeslots available
Piney Wood Park Picnic Shelter, 400 E Woodcroft Parkway
Please note: another Pictures with Santa Squirrel event will be held on December 12 for families (see below)
Santa is coming for a virtual visit this year! Participants will enjoy decorating and snacking on cookies while waiting for Santa’s arrival. Santa will read a story, and then spend a few minutes visiting with each child one-on-one. Supplies will need to be picked up from Campus Hills on Wednesday, December 9.
Grab your flashlight, we’re going on a holiday scavenger hunt! Bring your family and come explore the park after dark to find holiday cheer! Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. This is a free event, but preregistration is required. All participants regardless of age must be registered.
Friday, December 11, 2020
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
West Point on the Eno – Environmental Education Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro Rd
Bring your children out for photos with Santa Squirrel and Mrs. Claus Squirrel! Staff will snap your photo and post all pictures to Facebook for you to download. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.
Saturday, December 12, 2020
10 a.m.-1 p.m. timeslots available
Forest Hills Park Picnic Shelter, 1639 University Drive
Join us for competitive trivia online using Zoom. This month’s theme is about the holidays. There will be 4 rounds and the winner receives a prize! This is a free event, but preregistration is required.
1. JORDYN WOODS AT POST MALONE'S 2018 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS EVENT, 2018
Source:Getty
1 of 5
2. JORDYN WOODS AT THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION'S GO RED FOR WOMEN RED DRESS COLLECTION, 2019
Source:Getty
2 of 5
3. JORDYN WOODS SPOTTED OUT IN LONDON, 2019
Source:Getty
3 of 5
4. JORDYN WOODS AT THE EYLURE X JORDYN WOODS LAUNCH PARTY, 2019
Source:Getty
4 of 5
5. JORDYN WOODS AT THE 2ND ANNUAL 'CELEBRATE THE CULTURE II" EVENT, 2019
Source:Getty
5 of 5
Continue reading 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet
5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet
[caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption]
Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself.
Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls!
We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else."
When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe.
Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.
Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography