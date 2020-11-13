CLOSE
The Bull City Is Trying To Make This Crazy Holiday Seem Normal With These Events

Bull City Holidayz

Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) is excited to provide free, festive fun to the Durham community this holiday season! Bull City Holidayz will offer holiday-themed events the first three Saturdays in December. All events are free, but preregistration is required.

Food Drive

At each of our Bull City Holidayz events, we will be collecting non-perishable food items for those in need in our community. If you are able, please bring an item from each person in your car. These will be collected at check-in. This is not required but we hope to collect a bounty of food to share with those in need.

Bull City Reels on Wheels (All Ages)

DPR is bringing free movies to you…in your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium. The December movie will be Home Alone (PG). Food trucks will be onsite. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 5, 2020  (Rain Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020)

Movie Times: 5:30 p.m. OR 8:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)

Frosty Family Drive-Thru Toy Giveaways (Ages 0-14)

Come see Santa and get a toy at our Drive-thru Toy Giveaways. These are free events, and preregistration is required for each child in your car. Please be sure to arrive during your selected timeslot so we can ensure all guests have plenty of time for Santa to greet each car.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Durham County Health Department Parking Lot, 414 E Main Street

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)

Saturday, December 12, 2020

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver Street

Register Online: registration begins Monday, November 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. (registration is required for each child in your car)

Important Registration Information: Registration is required for each child in your car. Please ensure children’s ages are correct in your account when registering – we will do our best to give gifts based on age (while supplies last).

Laser Light Show (All Ages)

A festive holiday-themed laser light show will give families something new to experience this holiday season! This free drive-in style event will offer music played through your car radio that is matched to the amazing light show viewed out your window. We will offer 3 showings. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 19, 2020  (Rain Date: Sunday, December 20, 2020)

Start Times: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., OR 9:30 p.m.

Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive

Register Online: registration begins: Monday, December 7, 2020, at 9 a.m. (only one ticket is needed per car)

Visit the Laser Light Show – Frequently Asked Questions page for additional information.

Additional Holiday Events

Virtual Holiday Card Creations(Ages 8-12)

Cards are a traditional way to spread joy during the holidays. We will provide the materials for you to make holiday cards for your friends and family. Follow one of the various holiday templates, or create a design of your own! Get ready to be in the holiday spirit! Supplies will be provided by contactless pick-up at Edison Johnson Recreation Center on Monday, November 30.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Virtual – Zoom

City Resident: $1.50 | Non-City Resident: $6.50

Pictures with Santa Squirrel – Canine(All Ages)

Have your pup (and the entire family) take a picture with Santa Squirrel and Mrs. Claus Squirrel! Staff will snap your photo and post all pictures to Facebook for you to download. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 5, 2020

10 a.m.-2 p.m. timeslots available

Piney Wood Park Picnic Shelter, 400 E Woodcroft Parkway

Please note: another Pictures with Santa Squirrel event will be held on December 12 for families (see below)

Virtual Cookies with Santa(Ages 2-12)

Santa is coming for a virtual visit this year! Participants will enjoy decorating and snacking on cookies while waiting for Santa’s arrival. Santa will read a story, and then spend a few minutes visiting with each child one-on-one. Supplies will need to be picked up from Campus Hills on Wednesday, December 9.

Thursday, December 10, 2020

5 p.m.-6 p.m. (Ages 2-5)

6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. (Ages 5-12)

Virtual – Zoom

City Resident: $1.50 | Non-City Resident: $6.50

Holiday Flashlight Scavenger Hunt(All Ages)

Grab your flashlight, we’re going on a holiday scavenger hunt! Bring your family and come explore the park after dark to find holiday cheer! Children must be accompanied by a registered adult. This is a free event, but preregistration is required. All participants regardless of age must be registered.

Friday, December 11, 2020

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.-8 p.m.

West Point on the Eno – Environmental Education Pavilion, 5253 N. Roxboro Rd

Pictures with Santa Squirrel – Family(All Ages)

Bring your children out for photos with Santa Squirrel and Mrs. Claus Squirrel! Staff will snap your photo and post all pictures to Facebook for you to download. This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Saturday, December 12, 2020

10 a.m.-1 p.m. timeslots available

Forest Hills Park Picnic Shelter, 1639 University Drive

Virtual Trivia-Holidays(Ages 19+)

Join us for competitive trivia online using Zoom. This month’s theme is about the holidays. There will be 4 rounds and the winner receives a prize! This is a free event, but preregistration is required.

Wednesday, December 16

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Virtual – Zoom

