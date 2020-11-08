CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80

ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Alex Trebek, the famed host of Jeopardy who entertained viewers with his wit as well as comedic timing, has passed away. He was 80.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a show spokesperson told the outlet.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019 and begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments. However, he wasn’t retiring from the show and continued to show up to work for a full year, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. For a full year, Trebek worked and even saw his cancer go in brief remission before returning earlier this year. He stated the odds of him surviving a second year with stage 4 cancer was around seven percent but he continued to fight.

Jeopardy recently begun its 37th season and earlier in the pandemic, the show hosted a Greatest Of All-Time tournament, won by Ken Jennings.

The Canadian game show host first endeared himself to television audiences as a newscaster and hosting the show, Reach For The Top. In 1973, he came stateside, hosting an NBC show called The Wizard of Odds. Eventually, he landed on a revival of Jeopardy! in 1984, becoming a classic, soothing figure on television. The show became a cultural phenomenon, even parlaying into a major plot point for the 1992 film, White Men Can’t Jump.

He won 6 Daytime Emmy Awards, set a Guinness World Record in June 2014 for the most episodes hosted of a game show (6,829 and counting) and more. However, he never viewed himself as the star of the show, rather the players who won and the questions he asked.

Born in 1940, Trebek majored in philosophy at the University of Ottawa and became a naturalized citizen in 1998. He is survived by his wife, Jean and two children, Matthew and Emily.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Has A “Mind-Boggling” Update On His Cancer Fight

RELATED: Watch Alex Trebek Rap Drake & Future’s ‘Jumpman’ On Jeopardy

Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Alex Trebek

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 1 hour ago
11.08.20
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…
 1 day ago
11.07.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century
 2 days ago
11.06.20
NBA Has Agreed To Begin 2021 Season On…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
22 items
Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And ‘Stop The Steal’…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Close