Mo’Nique Says Oprah & Tyler Perry Cost Her “Generational Wealth”

In a recent interview with Claudia Jordan, Mo’Nique discussed how her issues with Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry have cost her generational wealth.

“For so long, people in “power” feel like I can use you like a piece of trash and ball you up and throw you away when I’m done with you,” she says. “For me, that stage is my therapy. That night I had to say it because they were sitting by watching my career be snatched…it’s cost us generational money.”

 

 

 

