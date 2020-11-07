Are We Getting A ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sequel?

Who knew that folks were talking about a Waiting To Exhale sequel? But, according to Loretta Devine, it could be coming!

“I know that [Waiting to Exhale author Terry McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale for so many years and because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women…so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” Devine said during an interview on Tamron Hall. “I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to coming out.”