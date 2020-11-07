CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Are We Getting A ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sequel?

Poster For 'Waiting To Exhale'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Who knew that folks were talking about a Waiting To Exhale sequel? But, according to Loretta Devine, it could be coming!

“I know that [Waiting to Exhale author Terry McMillan] and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting to Exhale for so many years and because it changed so much for everybody, not just Black women…so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they used,” Devine said during an interview on Tamron Hall. “I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women and I think that’s going to coming out.”

Kreyol Essence Haitian Black Castor Oil-Rosemary Mint

5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now

Continue reading 5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now

5 Black-Owned Beauty Items You Need Right Now

With Black entrepreneurship on a steady rise, there's no shortage of Black brands and businesses to chose from when it comes to dropping coin on your favorite beauty products and fashion items. With an added focus on supporting Black business and the #buyblack movement, our Black creatives are thriving. And supporting them is more important than ever. When it comes to finding the right products for our needs, Black creatives always come through with the best picks. Whether it's creating the right shade of foundation to suit all dark skin tones, a hat that can keep our textured strands in shape or a skin oil that hydrates and fades dark spots, Black beauty brands always comes through with the essentials. Not to mention, the whole family can use majority of these products. If you're ready to fill up your beauty collection, we have the tea on some new products that may catch your interest. From makeup, hair-care, skincare, and more, these picks can do it all. You already know the drill! It's time to hit the add to cart button. Get your credit card handy and browse through our list of the five best black beauty products to shop this week.

Loretta Devine , Tamron Hall , Waiting To Exhale

Videos
Latest
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Projected Winner Of…
 5 hours ago
11.07.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Using her contacts to her business advantage
New Rent and ﻿Utility Assistance Program For North…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To A Quarter Century
 1 day ago
11.06.20
NBA Has Agreed To Begin 2021 Season On…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 1 day ago
11.06.20
22 items
Dueling ‘Count Every Vote’ And ‘Stop The Steal’…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
LeVar Burton Rips Keith Olbermann’s Weird Kunta Kinte…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Whew Chile The Shade: John Legend Calls Out…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Mississippi Voters Approve A New State Flag Over…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Close