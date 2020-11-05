You Might Be Eligible For Free Child Care Due To COVID-19

You can receive free emergency child care for the months of October and November 2020 (subject to the availability of funds) if your school-age child is attending a licensed child care center or home or registered community-based organization for remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 crisis AND you have a household income below the allowed limit. Please complete and sign this application in order to request financial assistance for child care. *Children are considered school-age if they were 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2020
Read More: WCPSS Virtual Academy Registration Deadline
Read More: Ice Cube Wasn’t Laughing At A Recent SNL Skit
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election
8 photos Launch gallery
Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election
1. EVA MARCILLE1 of 8
2. CARDI B2 of 8
3. 50 CENT3 of 8
4. KEKE PALMER4 of 8
5. B SCOTT5 of 8
6. BIG SEAN6 of 8
7. NATASHA ROTHWELL7 of 8
8. KAMALA HARRIS8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark