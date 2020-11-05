CLOSE
You Might Be Eligible For Free Child Care Due To COVID-19

You can receive free emergency child care for the months of October and November 2020 (subject to the availability of funds) if your school-age child is attending a licensed child care center or home or registered community-based organization for remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 crisis AND you have a household income below the allowed limit. Please complete and sign this application in order to request financial assistance for child care. *Children are considered school-age if they were 5 years of age on or before August 31, 2020

Apply here.

 

