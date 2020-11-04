CLOSE
Education
HomeEducation

WCPSS Virtual Academy Registration Deadline

School

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

 

The deadline to register your child for spring semester (beginning late January 2021) for the WCPSS Virtual Academy is this Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. This is for middle and high schools. The registration window for elementary schools will be Dec. 2-9. This is also the deadline for families who already are registered for the WCPSS Virtual Academy for spring to select in-person learning for spring.

Visit www.wcpss.net/virtual-academy for info. on the WCPSS Virtual Academy and to register.

 

 

Kaliswa, Danielle James, Lauren Napier, Meka King

Black Women Use Fashion To Make Big Statements At The Polls

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Women Use Fashion To Make Big Statements At The Polls

Continue reading Black Women Use Fashion To Make Big Statements At The Polls

Black Women Use Fashion To Make Big Statements At The Polls

Black women did what we had to do in the 2016 election, with 98% of us voting for Hillary Clinton, and we're here to do it again. We are marching (or sashaying depending on who you ask) to the polls to flex our right to vote and using our style to make fashion statements as big as our political views. MUST SEE: Beyonce Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking A Bad A** Balmain Fit The stakes are higher this election after America, particularly the Black community, experienced four years of tyranny, divisiveness, idiotic and unpredictable behavior at the hands of Donald Trump. The unqualified commander-in-chief has made it abundantly clear he is not for Black America by how he handled the COVID 19 pandemic (which affected Blacks at disproportionate rates), his refusal to denounce alt-right groups like "The Proud Boys," and how he handled the George Floyd protests. Trumps scroll-long list of fuck-ups are not limited to the aforementioned, his ties to Russia and failure to pay taxes like the average American are just more examples of how this president failed the people. MUST READ: What You Can And Can’t Wear To The Polls This Election Day While attire that bares the name or face of your political party is banned at certain polling locations throughout the United States (see here what you can and can't wear to the polls), it's not against the law to wear campaign slogans or statements like "I Can't Breath" that speak volumes about your vote. Black women are showing their allegiance to the Biden/ Harris ticket with their fashion. From Kamala crew necks to rocking the "I Voted" sticker in fabulous ways, here's how Black women are dressed to cast their ballot!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Virtual Academy , Wake County

Videos
Latest
5 Way To Relax After A Stressful Election…
 18 hours ago
11.03.20
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 21 hours ago
11.03.20
Neon at Night
Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back Twice…
 1 day ago
11.03.20
‘I Am On The Side Of Mob Rule’:…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
25 items
Halloween 2020: Which Celeb Nailed These Costumes? [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.02.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: ‘We Need Competent Leadership’…
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Channels Her Inner Destiny’s Child For Halloween
 3 days ago
11.02.20
Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst…
 3 days ago
11.01.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
Sean Connery, The Man Who Defined ‘James Bond’…
 4 days ago
10.31.20
11 items
11 Times Nia Long Proves That Black Doesn’t…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
3 items
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes: Ciara Channels Cardi B…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Foot Locker Dropping Candy Inspired Attire By UGG,…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 5 days ago
10.30.20
Close