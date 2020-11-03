Ice Cube Wasn’t Laughing At A Recent SNL Skit

Ice Cube wasn’t happy about a recent skit on SNL that mocked his support of Trump’s Platinum Plan.
The skit featured Jim Carrey as Biden. He asked actors portraying Ice Cube and Lil’ Wayne why they were supporting Trump.
“Why in the name that is holy would you be voting for Trump?” Carrey asks the actors’ musicians. SNL alum Kenan Thompson portrayed Ice Cube.
“Taxes,” they reply.
“Plus if you got a platinum record, you could plan on him doing a photo-op with you,” Thompson’s Ice Cube adds.
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
11 photos Launch gallery
2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Tamron Hall Is Diana Ross1 of 11
2. Saweetie As Destiny’s Child2 of 11
3. Quincy Uses His Unibrow To Become Frida3 of 11
4. Marlo Hampton Giving Us Foxy Brown4 of 11
5. Ciara Channels Cardi B5 of 11
6. Porsha Got That "WAP"6 of 11
7. Ciara And Russell Wilson7 of 11
8. The Weeknd8 of 11
9. Saweetie And Quavo9 of 11
10. Cardi B10 of 11
11. Lizzo Is So Fly11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark