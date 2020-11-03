CLOSE
Ice Cube Wasn’t Laughing At A Recent SNL Skit

Ice Cube wasn’t happy about a recent skit on SNL that mocked his support of Trump’s Platinum Plan.

The skit featured Jim Carrey as Biden. He asked actors portraying Ice Cube and Lil’ Wayne why they were supporting Trump.

“Why in the name that is holy would you be voting for Trump?” Carrey asks the actors’ musicians. SNL alum Kenan Thompson portrayed Ice Cube.

“Taxes,” they reply.

“Plus if you got a platinum record, you could plan on him doing a photo-op with you,” Thompson’s Ice Cube adds.

 

 

