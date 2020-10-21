Celebrate Halloween with Raleigh Parks

Looking for some fun Halloween events with social distancing? Look no further!

Join us for fun Halloween programs to celebrate the spookiest time of the year!

Browse our upcoming programs below. Register for any program online via RecLink using the barcode listed. Prior to registering for any program, please review the Raleigh Parks Know Before You Go.

Halloween Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Pick out the perfect pumpkin and get it all dressed up for the season! Raleigh Parks is holding a virtual contest for the best decorated pumpkin for Halloween. Whether you carve, paint or sticker your pumpkin, the only requirement is creativity and fun!

Learn More Here

Scarecrow Walk at Powell Drive Park Design a scarecrow to be included along our Scarecrow Walk. Hay is provided, but the creativity is up to you! A prize will be awarded for the “best in show.” Scarecrows will be displayed from October 30 – November 1 along Powell Drive’s trail. Registration: October 8 -16 Supply Pick Up: Tuesday, October 20, 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesday, October 21, 4 to 6 p.m. Scarecrow Drop Off: Thursday, October 29, 9 -11 a.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Display Dates: October 30 to November 1 Fee: Free Barcode: 269054 Although we encourage creativity during this program, we request you have no designs that may be considered confrontational in nature. (I.e. Offensive messages, political statements, etc.) Please keep your designs family friendly! *We cannot guarantee that your scarecrow will not be damaged by weather, animals, or other circumstances.*

Family Pumpkin Carving – Virtual Tuesday, October 20, 4 to 5 p.m. Join us virtually for a pumpkin carving workshop for the whole family! This free family-friendly pumpkin carving workshop will help you with tips and tricks to pick the perfect pumpkin, what tools you need and how to set up your artwork. Everything you’ll need to know for pumpkin carving success! You’ll have your pumpkin ready just in time to enter the Raleigh Parks Halloween Pumpkin Contest! Please note this program will be held virtually. You’ll receive a link to the event once you register. Ages: All ages welcome, but most appropriate for families with children Barcode: 269055

Chavis Community Center Drive Through Fall Festival Thursday, October 22, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Join us for an exciting and free drive-through fall festival! The evening will be filled with lots of fun including music, treats, decorations, mask giveaway, and more! For your safety, all participants will have to stay in their vehicles while driving thru the event. No walk-ups allowed. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Barcode: 259342 Fee: Free Admission

Trunk or Treat Drive “Boo” at Honeycutt Park Friday, October 23, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Grab your family and do the Monster Dash to Honeycutt Park for a Howling good time! Come enjoy trunk-or-treating all from within the safety of your car! The park will be filled with spooky and fun décor for all to enjoy. There will even be a sweet and artsy treat as you exit the Drive Boo line for each little pumpkin in your car to enjoy. To participate, reservations must be made in advance using RecLink, limited spots available. Barcodes: 6 PM – 268813

6:30 PM – 268814

7 PM – 268815

7:30 PM – 268816

Howling Halloween at Hill Street Park Monday, October 26, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Your kids will go batty over these fun Halloween crafts. Join us for a fun afternoon of crafts, food experiences, and games to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. Age: 2 -5 Years Fee: Resident $8 Barcode: 259164

Trunk or Treat at Sanderford Road Park Friday, October 30, 6 to 8 p.m. Drive through Sanderford Road Park and see all the decorated trunks! We will be passing out candy bags! Get ready to have a howling good time! Fee: Free Barcode: 261577

Batty for Bats at Thomas G. Crowder Woodland Center Saturday, October 31, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join us at the Crowder Woodland Center for an evening of fun where we will learn about the mysteries of bats. We will play games, make a craft, and even spend some time looking for bats. All ages welcome, but most appropriate for families with children elementary school age or older. This program costs $3 and adult(s) must accompany child(ren), register, and pay the program fee. Fee: $3 Barcode: 258522

Trunk or Treat Trail at Lions Park Community Center Saturday, October 31, 2 to 4 p.m. You are invited to enjoy our Trunks & Treats Trail from the safety of your vehicle. Dress the kids up and bring them by to see the creatively decorated trunks displayed by City Staff as well as local community businesses and programs! At the end of our parade of trunks, each child will receive a bag of candy and treats to enjoy. Registration required on RecLink using the barcodes below or calling 919-996-4726. Please note: For your safety, all participants must stay in their vehicles. Restrooms are not available during this event. The bags of candy will be prepared and distributed by masked and gloved city staff. Ages: 12 years and Under Cost: Free Barcodes: 2 p.m. – 268989, 2:30 p.m. – 268990, 3 p.m. – 268991, 3:30 p.m. – 268992

