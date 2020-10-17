Sesame Street Has Created Videos To Help Kids With Autism Wear Face Masks

Wearing a mask can pose special challenges for children with autism, but there are ways to make it easier! Sesame Street has created videos to help children with autism adapt to wearing face masks and other realities of living through a pandemic.

Wearing a mask can pose special challenges for children with autism, but there are ways to make it easier! Sesame Street has created videos to help children with autism adapt to wearing face masks and other realities of living through a pandemic: https://t.co/SKWIjaVZtH pic.twitter.com/uDWvGmr5aX — Healthy Durham 20/20 (@HealthyDurm2020) October 16, 2020

Read More: New Rent and Utility Assistance Program For North Carolinians

Read More: Tracee Ellis Ross To Be Honored As ‘The Fashion Icon of 2020’ At The E! People’s Choice Awards

Read More: There’s No State Fair This Year, But You Can Still Have The Food!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: