Sesame Street Has Created Videos To Help Kids With Autism Wear Face Masks

Wearing a mask can pose special challenges for children with autism, but there are ways to make it easier! Sesame Street has created videos to help children with autism adapt to wearing face masks and other realities of living through a pandemic.

 

 

 

