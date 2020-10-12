There’s No State Fair This Year, But You Can Still Have The Food!

The N.C. State Fair is bringing back another chance to get your fair food fix! Enter at Gate 9 & walk up toward Dorton Arena to check out our 22 local vendors. Social distancing and face coverings required. Grab your favs and head home to enjoy your tasty treats!
Angela’s Seafood: Fish, Shrimp, Chicken Wings, Frog Legs, Chicken Livers/Gizzards, Fries, Fried Scallops, Fried Bologna, Chicken Strips, Hushpuppies, Fried Okra, Tea, Lemonade, Soda & Water
Brinkley Entertainment: Candy Apples (Different Flavors), Cotton Candy, Carmel Popcorn, Sno Cones, Soda & Lemonade
Chester’s Gators & Taters: Kabobs (Gator, Shark & Chicken), Ribbon Fries, Fried Gator Bits, Mac & Cheese (Gator), Sweet Tea, Soda, & Water
Cool Runnings Jamaican: Taco/Salad, Jerk Chicken/Pork (Wraps) with Mango Sauce, Curry Chicken, Nachos, Burritos, Beef Pies, BBQ Jerk Ribs, Chili Dogs, Jerk Chicken Rice Bowls & White Choc Bread Pudding
Debbie’s Concessions: Funnel Cakes, Fried Dough, Deep Fried Oreos, Soda, Lemonade, Coffee, Water & Tea
Douglas Grover: Corn (in a cup or Cob), Flamin Hot Cheetos Corn on the Cob, Pumpkin Spice Corn, Lemonade, Water, Tea & Soda
Fat Boys BBQ: Redneck Egg Rolls, Smoked Brisket/Pulled Pork/Pork Ribs/BBQ Chicken/Texas Style Beans, Cole Slaw, Mac N Cheese, Hush puppies, JoCo HoHo (Jalapeno & Brisket, Deep Fried), Brisket Mac n Cheese, Slow Smoked Chicken Wings, Coffee, Sweet & Unsweet Tea, Bottled Water and Soda
Favor Desserts: Homemade Cake Slices/Mini Pies/Cupcakes, Cake Pops, Cookies, Brownies. Soda, Water, Milk & Lemonade (plastic bottle)
Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ: Fried Turkey Sandwich, Turkey BBQ, Crack-n-Cheese Bowl, Turkey Tenders, Turkey Corndogs, Turkey BBQ Egg Rolls, Vegetarian Rolls, Collards, Mac-N-Cheese (Fried) Balls, Bake Beans, Slaw, Hushpuppies, Cracklings, Cole Slaw, Fries/Tator Tots, Thanksgiving Turkey Chop Sandwich, Crack-N-Cheese stuffed Smoked Turkey Leg, Turkey Legs, Soda, Water and Soul Juice Fruit Punch
Zell Lucas: Confections (Cotton Candy & Candy Apples), Polish/Italian Sausage, Corn/Hot/Beef Dogs, Fries & Soda
Jenks Concessions: Candy Apples, Cotton Candy, Popcorn, Sno Cones, Soda & Lemonade
McBride Concessions: Turkey legs, Lemonade, Water & Soda Moose Joose Slush: Sweet Tea (Frozen) & 6 – 8 Various Flavors of Slush Drinks
N & T Concessions: Fries, Fish, Bologna Sand, Hot/Corn Dogs, Hamburgers, Crab Bites, Shrimp Bits, Fries, Soda & Water
Old Style Foods: Roasted Corn, Fried Candy Bars, Fried Candy Bars, Deep Fried Reese Cups, Deep Fried S’mores, Deep Fried Olives, Deep Fried Pop Tarts, Deep Fried Oreo’s, Lemonade, Tea & Water
Party in a Pita: Falafel, Gyro (Veggie, Chicken, Beef, Lamb, & Shrimp), Hummus/Tabouli Pita Sandwich, Stuffed Grape Leaves/Hummus Pita Sandwich, Hummus with Pita Wedges, Baba Ghanouj with Pita Wedges, Tabouli Salad, Stuffed Grape leaves, Veggie Sampler Platter, Garlic Chicken Pita, Shawarma (Beef. Lamb or Chicken), Chicken Tenders, Breaded Shrimp, Corndog, Fries, Lemonade, Tea & Water
Ragin’ Cajun: Crawfish Bites, Alligator Tail (fried on a stick), Shrimp & Chicken Gumbo over Rice, Candied Apple Hushpuppy with Cheerwine Sugar Glaze, Deep Fried Jalapeno Bacon Pimento Cheese Fritters with Cajun Ranch Sauce or NC BBQ sauce, Mountain Dew Hush Puppies with Mountain Dew Butter Crème Frosting, Pumpkin Spice Hush Puppies with Pumpkin Spice Glaze, French Fries, Sweet Tea, Soda & Water
Raleigh Downtown Lions Club: Kettle Korn, Soda & Water
The Gobblin’ Gourmet: Roadhouse Steak Sandwich, Teriyaki Turkey Wraps, Garlic Ribbon Fries, Flyin Mayan, Sweet Potato Ribbon Fries, Deep Fried, Gourmet Funnel Cakes: Blueberry Bump, Dutch Apple, Pecan Praline, Turtle Brownie, Chocolate Obsession, Red Velvet, Pumpkin Spice, Apples, Blueberry, Salted Caramel Maple Bacon, Pumpkin, Chocolate Pies, Blue Hawaiian Funnel Cake, Chicken Corn Fritters, Deep Fried Rum Balls, Pineapple Lemonade, Orange Tea, Coffee, Hot Choc & Water
Tropical Delights: Frozen Fruit Smoothies served in cored out Pineapples or Coconuts; specialty cups and 16 oz plastic cups. Flavors included Strawberry, Peach, Pina Colada, Mango. Lemonade, Hot Chocolate, Coffee and Hot Apple Cider & Pineapple Dole Whip
Waypoint Oyster Bar: Crab Cakes, Shrimp, Fish, Oysters, Scallops, Clam Strips, Soft Crabs, Fresh Crab Dip, Calamari and Crab Claws, Crabmeat blended with cheese on crackers, Deep Fried Lobster on a stick, Firecracker Shrimp with Asian Slaw, Fried Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa, Pimento Cheese stuffed Crab Balls, French Fries, Soda & Water
5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day
5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You'll Want To Shop For Amazon Prime Day
1. MINIMO SKIN ESSENTIALSSource:Minimo Skin Essentials 1 of 5
2. BASK & BLOOMSource:Bask & Bloom 2 of 5
3. LIVE BY BEINGSource:Live by Being 3 of 5
4. PIPERWAI NATURAL DEODORANTSource:PiperWai 4 of 5
5. Miss Jessie'sSource:Miss Jessie's 5 of 5
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark