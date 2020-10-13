CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Colleges Are Waiving Fees…But You Need To Act Quickly!

University of Missouri President Resigns As Protests Grow over Racism

Source: Michael B. Thomas / Getty

North Carolina’s annual campaign to support college access is during the month of October and is named NC Countdown to College. Activities during the month support high school seniors in completing three important college enrollment steps: residency, FAFSA, and applications. What is traditionally called College Application Week has been extended to two weeks this year: October 19 – 30th, 2020. During these weeks, many NC colleges and universities waive their application fees.

See which North Carolina schools are waiving their fees.

 

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AMFAR

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

10 photos Launch gallery

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

Continue reading La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

[caption id="attachment_3185736" align="aligncenter" width="818"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] LaLa Anthony is giving us fall fever with her sultry new hair do. The Essence covergirl got her hair done by celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae and broke the Internet again with her beauty. "NEW HAIR...Who dis?," she captioned the video of her proudly showing off her cherry red tresses. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEFq76MFXFP/ La La's new look comes after a night of partying in Atlanta with Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Future. La La was seen in the VIP section with Meg, who was celebrating her single with Cardi B, WAP, reaching the top spot on the Billboard charts. In her recent interview with Essence, La La opened up about her style, balancing motherhood and loving her Afro Latina culture. Despite always being laced in designer threads or the most fabulous bathing suit, La La insists her style is actually pretty laid back. She revealed, people always think she's a glamour girl. "And it’s so funny because I’m really not. I’m always dressed in sweats and a T-shirt,” she said. And despite her love for the highest heel, she is a sneaker girl. She has “the sickest sneaker collection ever. That’s my thing.” La La may be a self-proclaimed tomboy, but she's as ladylike and sexy as it gets. Check out more times her hair was the focal point of her photo.

 

Read More: Wake County Launches Eviction Prevention Program

Read More: Study Shows Black Women Believe Hold The Power To Make The Biggest Difference On Election Day 2020

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

application , Countdown To College , FAFSA , north carolina

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Eva’s Corner: Can You Be Too Opinionated On…
 21 hours ago
10.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Went…
 21 hours ago
10.12.20
Miami Renames Street To Remember Trayvon Martin
 22 hours ago
10.12.20
Study Shows Black Women Believe Hold The Power…
 23 hours ago
10.12.20
Cardi B Shows Off Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok
 24 hours ago
10.12.20
Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive
Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including…
 1 day ago
10.12.20
This RHOA Cast Member Confirms She’s Officially Single!…
 1 day ago
10.12.20
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop On Amazon
 1 day ago
10.12.20
15 items
Black Celebrities with Native American Roots
 1 day ago
10.12.20
Walmart profits jump in latest quarter during the coronavirus pandemic
NC Walmart Shooter On The Run
 3 days ago
10.10.20
People protest a Kentucky grand jurys indictment of one of three police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, but not for her death
North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat…
 4 days ago
10.09.20
CAL CUNNINGHAM AND THOM TILLIS
The NC Senate Race Packed With Sexting Scandal…
 4 days ago
10.09.20
Lance Gross Talks One Yard Virtual HBCU Homecoming…
 4 days ago
10.09.20
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 4 days ago
10.09.20
Close