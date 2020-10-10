CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
NC Walmart Shooter On The Run

Friday evening, one person was left injured in Walmart shooting in Rocky Mount, NC. 

As reported by ABC 11, The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was a result of a fight between the shooter and the victim.

Shopper Marie Melvin said, “I think everybody realized what was happening and they calmly, not running, running but a slow run to get out of the store.”

The victim was transported to the hospital and in stable condition.

Stores in the area were temporarily closed while the investigation takes place.

