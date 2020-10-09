CLOSE
The NC Senate Race Packed With Sexting Scandal & Positive COVID-19

CAL CUNNINGHAM AND THOM TILLIS

Source: Cal Cunningham PHOTO Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Thom Tillis Photo / Cal Cunningham PHOTO Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Thom Tillis Photo Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

The Senate of North Carolina is between Senator Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham. Since the race began Tillis has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event at the White House for President’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Evidence of Cunningham sexting his married female campaign staff member surfaced. Since then, Cal Cunningham has apologized for his actions. According to CNN,  Cunningham said, “I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry. The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family’s privacy be respected in this personal matter.”

CAL CUNNINGHAM AND THOM TILLIS
