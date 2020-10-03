Bull City Reels On Wheels Is Back This Month!

Durham Parks and Recreation is bringing free movies to you…in your car! Bull City Reels on Wheels is sponsored by the Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Saturday, October 24 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Coco (PG) Registration begins Monday, October 12 at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 25

Tickets

All Bull City Reels on Wheels events are free, but tickets must be reserved online. Only one ticket is needed per car.

Reserving your ticket online guarantees you entry to the show. We only authorize as many tickets as we have spots available for each show. Ticket registration will be taken online until all spots are full or until 3 p.m. on the day of the event. No tickets will be issued at the gate.

No shows are no fun! If you reserve a ticket and can no longer attend, please let us know as soon as possible!

Food

Food will be available for purchase. A variety of food trucks will be on-site with food and dessert options. The gates will open 1 hour before the show starts – come early and enjoy some great food before the show!

Masks will be required when picking up food, and lines will be marked to follow social distancing guidelines.

Food trucks will remain open until approximately 15 minutes before the end of the movie.

You are welcome to bring your own food to the movie. Please do not share food between vehicles. We ask you to consider supporting your local Durham economy by purchasing your concession items on-site.

Some food trucks may offer delivery to your vehicle, so when going to the food trucks to place an order be sure to note your parking space number.

Movie Sound

An FM tuner is required to listen to the movie in your vehicle. We do not provide radios or power.

Turn your key to the “accessory” position and tune your radio to the station provided at the gate and listed on the sign in front of the movie screen to hear the film.

There is no app to listen to the movie soundtrack; an FM tuner is required.

If you do not have an FM tuner in your vehicle stereo you will need to bring a portable battery-powered boombox or radio.

More details here.

