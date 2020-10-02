Don’t Miss These Weekend Activities In Durham

Looking to get out this weekend? Here are a few ideas:

Parade Of Homes – Happening from Friday-Sunday, noon-5pm. Looking to check out new homes for sale in the Triangle area? This is a great opportunity to check out the latest home décor and technology. Due to COVID-19, some homes may not be available for viewing. Details here.

Food Truck Flix – Grab some dinner and a movie. It’s all happening at Showing at Frontier RTP. Gates at 5:30PM, Movie at 7:30PM. This week’s movie is Princess Bride. Details here.

WellFest – WellFest’s purpose is to celebrate the City of Medicine by introducing community members to local wellness opportunities. Each WellFest class supports one or more of the five pillars of wellness: movement, nutrition, motivation, mental health and culture. WellFest’s video collection provides participants with the tools to engage with educational and fitness classes, meditative practices and inspirational stories.

WellFeast offers an interactive virtual cooking class with Kevin Callaghan, chef and owner of Acme Carrboro. The at-home cooking class features dinner for two and a virtual video component created by local farmers and wellness experts. In order to participate, attendees must visit University Kia of Durham & Chapel Hill for contactless pick up of a food cooler and swag bag on Oct. 3 from noon- 3 p.m. With each ticket sold our partners at Hungry Harves will donate 10 pounds of produce to food insecure families within Durham Public School System. Details here.

Durham City Of Medicine Walking Tour – Explore the Bull City on a 90-minute walking tour.

Durham is not planning on slowing down anytime soon. After a century-and-a-half, are routes to bear fruit in the form of a bold, industrious, passionate community and here we are.The Bull City, the City of Medicine, here’s to the past, present, and future! Free walking tour in Durham North Carolina.

How did the Dukes come to dominate the World with tobacco products?

Where is Black Wall Street?

Where did the largest troop surrender of the Civil War take place?

Why do pitchers (Baseball) warm up in a bullpen?

The Durham City of Medicine Walking Tour has limited availability during the COVID 19 outbreak. Come join TRT for some educational & entertaining FUN. Details here.

