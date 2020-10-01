Durham Public Schools Offer More Hot Meals And Distribution Locations

DPS has expanded its feeding program to include more hot meals and more distribution locations across Durham County. The meals are available at no cost for any child up to 18 years old—one breakfast and one lunch, per child, per day. DPS is also continuing its partnership with EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries for families unable to come to our meal sites.

Hot lunches now at 18 sites

Families may pick up meals at the following 18 sites daily Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., including breakfasts and hot lunches for the weekdays and extra breakfasts and lunches that can be reheated offered on Fridays for the weekend:

Bethesda Elementary | 2009 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703

| Eastway Elementary | 610 N Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27701

| Eno Valley Elementary | 117 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Club Boulevard Elementary | 400 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704

| Glenn Elementary | 2415 E Geer St, Durham, NC 27704

| Holt Elementary | 4019 Holt School Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Shepard Middle | 2401 Dakota St, Durham, NC 27707

| Merrick Moore Elementary | 2325 Cheek Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Neal Middle | 201 Baptist Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Riverside High | 3218 Rose of Sharon Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Githens Middle | 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707

| R N Harris Elementary | 1520 Cooper St, Durham, NC 27703

| Southern School of Energy and Sustainability | 800 Clayton Rd, Durham, NC 27703

| Sandy Ridge Elementary | 1417 Old Oxford Rd, Durham, NC 27704

| Southwest Elementary | 2320 Cook Rd, Durham, NC 27713 (CLOSED SEPT. 28-29)

| C C Spaulding Elementary | 1531 S Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27707

| W G Pearson Elementary | 3501 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

| Y E Smith Elementary | 2410 E Main St, Durham, NC 27703

DPS will continue to offer a week’s supply of breakfasts and meals that can be reheated on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Burton Elementary | 1500 Mathison St, Durham, NC 27701

| Carrington Middle | 227 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712

| Fayetteville Street Elementary | 2905 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

| Hillside High | 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27707

| Lakeview Secondary | 3507 Dearborn Dr, Durham, NC 27704

| Lakewood Elementary | 2520 Vesson Ave, Durham, NC 27707

| Parkwood Elementary | 5207 Revere Rd, Durham, NC 27713

48 bus stops serving hot lunches as well

In addition, 48 bus stop locations across Durham County will offer breakfasts, hot lunches, and lunches that can be reheated for the weekend Monday through Friday. The locations and serving times follow:

Serving Times: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Holton Career & Resource Center | 401 N. Driver St., Durham NC 27703

| DHA: Liberty Street Apartments | 574 Liberty Street, Durham, NC 27701

| Seven Oaks Townhomes | 200 Seven Oaks Rd., Durham, NC 27704

| Duke Manor Apartments | 311 S. Lasalle St., Durham, NC 27705

| Brogden Middle School | 1001 Leon St., Durham, NC 27704

| Marquis Gardens Apartments | 901 Chalk Level Rd., Durham, NC 27704

| Oak Creek Village Apartments | 4230 Garrett Rd., Durham, NC 27707

| Colonial Apartments | 2920 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707

| Southpoint Apartments | 3201 Myra St., Durham, NC 27707

| South Square Townhomes | 3300 Shannon rd., Durham, NC 27707

| Magnolia Point Apartments | 4801 Danube Ln., Durham, NC 27704

| DHA: Oxford Manor | 3633 Keystone Pl., Durham, NC 27704

| DHA: Cornwallis Rd Apartments | 3000 Weaver St., Durham, NC 27707

| DHA: Hoover Rd Apartments | 1126 South Hoover Rd., Durham, NC 27703

Serving Times: 11:00 am – 11:30 am

Fox Ridge Apartments | 200 Foxridge Crescent, Durham, NC 27703

| Springwood Apartments | 3004 Ivey Wood Ln., Durham, NC 27703

| Foxfire Apartments | 1400 Wydlewood Rd., Durham, NC 27704

| Oakley Square Apartments | 1835 Cheek Rd., Durham, NC 27704

| Independence Park Apartments | 215 William Penn Plaza, Durham, NC 27704

| Lyon Park Recreation Center | 1309 Halley St., Durham, NC 27707

| Naples Terrace Apartments | 1237 Naples Pl. #E, Durham, NC 27703

| Mineral Springs Village | 3729 Wake Forest Hwy. Rd., Durham, NC 27703

| Holly Hill Apartments | 1315 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705

| DHA: Morreene Rd./Damar Ct. | 1035 Sherwood Dr., Durham, NC 27705

| T A Grady Recreation Center | 531 Lakeland St., Durham, NC 27701

| Rochelle Manor Apartments | 2819 Rochelle St., Durham, NC 27703

| Birchwood Heights Recreation | 416 Walton St., Durham, NC 27703

| Falls Pointe Apartments | 100 Cascade Falls Ln., Durham, NC 27713

| Forest Glenn Apartments | 100 Lynn Forest Dr., Durham, NC 27713

| Hillside Park | 1301 S. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27707

| East Durham Recreation Center | 2615 Harvard Ave., Durham, NC 27703

Serving Times: 11:45 am – 12:15 pm

Mission Triangle Pointe Apartments | 600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC 27703

| Lynn Haven Apartments | 917 Wadesboro St., Durham, NC 27703

| Meriwether Place Apartments | 4001 Meriwether Dr., Durham, NC 27704

| Geer St./Midland Terrace Parking Lot | Corner of Midland & Geer, Durham, NC 27704

| Corner of Midland & Geer, Durham, NC 27704 DHA: Club Boulevard | 2415 Glenbrook Dr. (Rec Center), Durham, NC 27704

| 2415 Glenbrook Dr. (Rec Center), Durham, NC 27704 The Mews Apartments | 1801 Williamsburg Rd., Durham, NC 27707

| 1801 Williamsburg Rd., Durham, NC 27707 Cambridge Village | 1332 Fidelity Dr., Durham, NC 27703

| 1332 Fidelity Dr., Durham, NC 27703 Whispering Pines Mobile Homes | 619 Lynn Rd. Durham, NC 27703

| 619 Lynn Rd. Durham, NC 27703 Morreene West Apartments | 700 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705

| 700 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705 Strawberry Hills Apartments | 1321 New Castle Rd., Durham, NC 27704

| 1321 New Castle Rd., Durham, NC 27704 DHA: McDougald Terrace | 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, NC 27701

| 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, NC 27701 Bentwood Apartments | 322 Junction Rd., Durham, NC 27703

| 322 Junction Rd., Durham, NC 27703 Greens of Pine Glenn Apartments | 6201 Pine Glenn Trail, Durham, NC 27713

| 6201 Pine Glenn Trail, Durham, NC 27713 LakeMoor Apartments | 205 Kent Lake Dr., Durham, NC 27713

| 205 Kent Lake Dr., Durham, NC 27713 Edgemont Elms | 912 Angier Ave., Durham, NC 27701

| 912 Angier Ave., Durham, NC 27701 Juniper Square Apartments | 1325 Juniper St., Durham, NC 27701

| 1325 Juniper St., Durham, NC 27701 Pine Crest Apartments | 604 N. Hardee St., Durham, NC 27703

Meal delivery through EAT NC

Parents and guardians of Durham children unable to pick up meals from one of our meal distribution sites may sign up for weekly home meal deliveries through EAT NC. Details are available at eatnorthcarolina.org/dpsschoolmeals.