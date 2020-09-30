CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen & Ex-Friend Wendy Williams For Filth! [VIDEO]

After Wendy Williams called NeNe Leakes boring, the ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta OG clapped back!

NeNe’s exit from the Bravo show has been a hot topic and Wendy Williams gave her opinion on her show.  It’s safe to say now the two are not friends after that one. She said what she said!  Listen to hear what she had to say to her ex-friends Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

10 photos Launch gallery

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

Continue reading Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

As season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and the last OG NeNe Leakes makes her exit, peach lovers on social remember all of her iconic reads. Since joining the original cast in 2008, she has made a memorable mark on Bravo's Real Housewives franchise.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! "I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said in her departure announcement on Instagram. "You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV." Leakes starred on seasons one through seven, took a break, and returned for seasons 10 through 12.  Fans expressed their opinion on the change and sent well wishes to the famous reality star. https://twitter.com/determinedgcf/status/1306976580707778561?s=20 https://twitter.com/NhojEnaoi/status/1306976556514852864?s=20 https://twitter.com/__indeNIYAl/status/1306974546512224256?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Executive Producer Andy Cohen even shared his thoughts on Instagram calling her an "an icon of the genre." https://www.instagram.com/p/CFQFt-vhdIU/?utm_source=ig_embed   "Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he added. "I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever." To honor the queen of fun shade and quotable reads, here are some of our favorite unforgettable NeNe moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta. https://twitter.com/RealHouseMark/status/1304036413718044673 SEE ALSO: Nene Leakes Says She’s In Therapy After Being Traumatized On RHOA Reunion NeNe Leakes Wants Tamar Braxton To Have A Peach On The Next Season of RHOA Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen & Ex-Friend Wendy Williams For Filth! [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Who Are The Proud Boys? Here’s A Look…
 1 hour ago
09.30.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Reads Andy Cohen &…
 4 hours ago
09.30.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 5 hours ago
09.30.20
13 items
Comic Relief: 13 Of The Funniest Posts During…
 7 hours ago
09.30.20
Queen Latifah Highlights Black Women’s Influence On American…
 10 hours ago
09.30.20
Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Delonte West, Offers…
 11 hours ago
09.30.20
Tried It: Darshana Beauty’s Shampoo And Conditioner Added…
 11 hours ago
09.30.20
Ciara Gives Us Hair Envy In Her Latest…
 11 hours ago
09.30.20
News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Date In North Carolina For…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
CeCe Winans Says Appearance In Trump Approved COVID-19…
 1 day ago
09.29.20
Close