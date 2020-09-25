CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Quick Video Explains How Absentee Ballots Work

Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive

Source: Adam Williams / Radio One Indy

Are you curious about how absentee by mail voting works? Wake Elections Director Gary Sims explains everything you need to know in this brief video. It’s one more way we’re helping you be ready to vote!

 

Read More: Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney

Read More: Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned Best Hip-Hop Album Of All-Time By Rolling Stone

Read More: Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The Country & His Presidency Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

 

Second Annual 'Celebrate The Culture II' Celebrates Diversity In Hollywood Presented By PATRÓN Tequila

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

Continue reading 5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

5 Times Jordyn Woods Effortlessly Slayed The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3203758" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] Jordyn Woods is proof that no man can destroy what God has in-store for you. The socialite turned model, fitness guru, and actress has taken her professional career to another level. Long gone are the days of her being known for having the position as someone’s best friend. Now that Jordyn is making major business moves, her resume is able to speak for itself. Jordyn’s glow up didn’t just involve her career. She’s always been a beautiful woman, but her style has become more refined over the years. Jordyn is known to dress her classic, hourglass shape in clothes that are sexy, form-fitting, and ultra-feminine. She puts on for the thick girls! We recently caught up with Jordyn, who opened up about her style and upcoming birthday. "Fall is actually my favorite season, my birthday is on the first day of fall. Honestly, I really love coats. I love coats and can’t wait to be able to wear them even though I’m in L.A. You don’t really get to wear them too much, but I really love big jackets. I think I have more jackets in my closet than anything else." When it comes to hair and makeup, Jordyn really doesn't have to do much. Her natural beauty is able to shine through any magazine cover, Instagram post, or public appearance. Still, every time she steps out, Jordyn is perfectly put together from head to toe. Today, Jordyn turns a whopping 23 years old. With so much accomplished these last couple of years, I'm excited to see what she creates in the years to come. In honor of her 23rd solar return, we're counting down 5 times Jordyn Woods casually slayed the red carpet.  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

absentee , ballot , voting

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Missy Elliott Is Back To Her Signature Short…
 2 hours ago
09.25.20
Calling All Girl Gamers! WNBA Champ Aerial Powers…
 2 hours ago
09.25.20
Meet The 3 Natural Hair Beauties From Da…
 2 hours ago
09.25.20
Alicia Keys Launches Beauty And Wellness Brand Keys…
 3 hours ago
09.25.20
Listeners & Attorney Ben Crump React To Breonna…
 20 hours ago
09.24.20
Eva’s Corner: Black Women Deserve Better, Period [WATCH]
 20 hours ago
09.24.20
Chadwick Boseman Visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show'
Mural Celebrating Chadwick Boseman At Downtown Disney
 20 hours ago
09.24.20
Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Crowned…
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Trick-Or-Treating Among Activities To Avoid This Halloween According…
 1 day ago
09.24.20
NFL Legend Gale Sayers Dead At 77
 1 day ago
09.24.20
Da Brat Clears Up Rumors Surrounding In Her…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
9 items
Happy Birthday LisaRaye! 9 Times She Killed It…
 2 days ago
09.23.20
TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-POLICE-SHOOTING
What Is Wanton Endangerment?
 2 days ago
09.23.20
Close