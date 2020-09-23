CLOSE
Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The Country & His Presidency Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Former Vice President and Presidential Democratic nominee, Joe Biden joined the show to discuss the current state of the country and his plans for the presidency.

Biden shared details of coronavirus and voting and the ways the current president has dropped the ball.  The possible candidate shared his stance on voters suppression and ways his plans to combat this issue. Visit iwillvote.com  and be sure that you’re registered to vote and have a plan to vote.

Listen to the clip to hear his plans if he wins the election in Novemeber.

Joe Biden Discusses The Current State Of The Country & His Presidency Plans [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

