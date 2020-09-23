CLOSE
Vanessa Bryant Addresses Her Mother’s Claims That Vanessa No Longer Supports Her

You would think that mourning the loss of a spouse and child would be enough for a person to deal with. But now Vanessa Bryan is dealing with allegations from her mother that Vanessa is no longer supporting her.

This week, Vanessa Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, told Univision that her daughter has kicked her out of her home and taken her vehicle.

‘She told me, “I need you to get out of this house.” She also told me that she wanted her car and she wants it now,’ Laine cried to interviewer Dave Valadez on the Spanish language show ‘El Gorda y La Flaca.’

Today, Vanessa responded with a statement to People:

“My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name.”

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support,” Bryant said. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony.”

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away. Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here.”

 

 

Close