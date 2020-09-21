CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday

If you don't have Tik Tok in your phone by Sunday, you may never get a chance to download the popular app.

Tik Tok : Illustration

Source: Chesnot / Getty

 

The Commerce Department announced on Friday that they will block Tik Tok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance from app stores starting Sunday, September 20th. The ban will also include the app WeChat. Donald Trump is expected to announce if the government will approve a deal from technology giant Oracle to take over U.S. operations of the app. Trump gave ByteDance 45 days to sell the apps to a U.S. company or face a full ban.

U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement, “Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party. At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

Source | CNBC

RELATED: Damning Article Accuses TikTok of Censoring Black Users & “Digital Blackface”

RELATED: Georgia Teen Cops All The Pleas After She And Another High School Student Expelled For Racist TikTok Video

Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok From App Stores Starting Sunday  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Donald Trump , donald trump administration , TIKTOK

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 3 hours ago
09.21.20
Chris Rock Says White People Are ‘Mentally Handicapped’…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
'Breakout Kings' New York Premiere Party
Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Brandy Norwood Prepares Her 'Chicago' Broadway Debut
Brandy’s “Focused On A Reboot” After Moesha’s Success…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions, Known For ‘Best…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Black Hollywood Did That! Here Are The Best…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
10 items
Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Jordyn Woods On Making Her Acting Debut In…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
This Sexy Playmate Is Breaking Her Silence About…
 7 hours ago
09.21.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 14 hours ago
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Close