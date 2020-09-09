Get Ready For The Black “Golden Girls” Tonight!

Close your eyes and imagine “The Golden Girls” with Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Sanaa Lathan and Alfre Woodard.

It’s not a dream. It’s happening.

According to the virtual event’s sign-up page, Ross, King, Lathan and Woodard will share their rendition of the classic sitcom, “reimagined with an all-black cast,” during an “evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear.”

Join us for an evening that takes a look back to the sitcoms of yesteryear- Before you could pause your screens or binge watch. We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe.

In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!

This event is in partnership with Zoom, and the first episode is spotlighting and supporting Color of Change – the nation’s largest online racial justice organization.

We’ll see you Tuesday, in Zoom Where it Happens!

Sign up for the Zoom event here.

