Need Your Durham Public School Student’s Meals Delivered?

If your Durham Public School student is attending school at home and you’re unable to pick up school meals from a DPS site, sign up for EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries, which include 5 breakfasts & 5 lunches.

If your DPS (@durhampublicsch) student is attending school at home and you’re unable to pick up school meals from a DPS site, sign up for EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries, which include 5 breakfasts & 5 lunches. More here: https://t.co/YUNJswSBmh pic.twitter.com/gjZwE3yAsH — Durham County, NC (@DurhamCounty) September 7, 2020

EAT NC is organizing volunteers to move school meals from school sites to homes for families that cannot make it to pick up sites. We will accommodate families on a first come, first serve basis. EAT NC will do our best to match volunteers to meet the demand. Interested in having school meals delivered?

Fill out this form.

Read More: Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]

Read More: Durham Needs Your Feedback About Online Learning

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image PhotographyFacebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark