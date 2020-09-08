Need Your Durham Public School Student’s Meals Delivered?

If your Durham Public School student is attending school at home and you’re unable to pick up school meals from a DPS site, sign up for EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries, which include 5 breakfasts & 5 lunches.
EAT NC is organizing volunteers to move school meals from school sites to homes for families that cannot make it to pick up sites. We will accommodate families on a first come, first serve basis. EAT NC will do our best to match volunteers to meet the demand. Interested in having school meals delivered?
