CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Need Your Durham Public School Student’s Meals Delivered?

Dallas ISD Lunch

Source: dallasisd.org / dallasisd.org

If your Durham Public School student is attending school at home and you’re unable to pick up school meals from a DPS site, sign up for EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries, which include 5 breakfasts & 5 lunches.

 

EAT NC is organizing volunteers to move school meals from school sites to homes for families that cannot make it to pick up sites. We will accommodate families on a first come, first serve basis. EAT NC will do our best to match volunteers to meet the demand. Interested in having school meals delivered?

Fill out this form.

Read More: Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital Bed [Video]

Read More: Durham Needs Your Feedback About Online Learning

 

Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

4 photos Launch gallery

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

Continue reading Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

Keyshia Ka'oir Davis' Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous...As Expected

[caption id="attachment_3188199" align="aligncenter" width="749"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka'oir Davis announced they're expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn't disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEHPJbCDqnV/ Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free. We're obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia's sexy and stylish maternity photos.

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image PhotographyFacebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

 

 

delivery , durham , EAT NC , meals

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jacob Blake Speaks Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 1 day ago
09.07.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude…
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime
 4 days ago
09.04.20
5 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 4 days ago
09.04.20
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 4 days ago
09.04.20
Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 5 days ago
09.03.20
Close