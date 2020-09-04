CLOSE
Durham Needs Your Feedback About Online Learning

Durham Public Schools has launched a survey for parents and guardians asking for their constructive feedback about the first weeks of online learning, with surveys for educators and our students themselves to follow next week.

“We have made huge leaps forward in remote learning since last spring,” said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. “I think it’s important for everyone to be patient and receptive in these initial weeks, but we also need to hear from everyone how we might improve. We don’t know when the COVID-19 pandemic will allow us to return to classroom instruction, so we need to make the most of teaching and learning from home.”

The family surveys are available at the DPS website and through this link in English and Spanish. Surveys for teachers and staff, as well as students from grades 3 through 12, will be available the following week. The survey window is short, with the surveys closing on Thursday, Sept. 10. The survey is being supported by the Friday Institute at NC State University.

“Our community is not shy about sharing with us their concerns and dreams for our children,” said Dr. Mubenga. “We also know there are differences of opinion about how much learning needs to be in real-time, and how we can best keep our students engaged and teachers energized. We are listening, and we are committed to making things better for all our community until we can be together again in person.”

 

 

