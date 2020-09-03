CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Don’t Listen To The President…You Cannot Vote Twice Because It’s A Felony

Radio One Indy Voter Registration Drive

Source: Adam Williams / Radio One Indy

Voting twice is illegal. Actually, it’s a felony.

But yesterday, while speaking in Wilmington, N.C., President Trump encouraged people to do it.

 

As a result of the President’s statement, the executive director of the NC Board of Elections had to issue a statement reminding people that voting twice is illegal.

“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in North Carolina, a battleground state, according to NBC News.

“If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” he said.

 

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Continue reading 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

[caption id="attachment_3187462" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty[/caption] Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her. Keke Palmer is a woman who isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whether it’s speaking up against social injustices or explaining the importance behind loving and acknowledging Black hair, she lets everyone know how she feels - unapologetically. When it comes to strong voices of our generation, Keke is part of the women holding the torch that advocates for equality, the protection of Black women, and basic human rights. Keke has also shown us a thing or two about fashion. She has never been afraid to push boundaries when it comes to what she wears. Whether it's on the red carpet, or for an Instagram photo, Miss Palmer knows how to set it off. Today, this young queen turns 27. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times she gave us style goals.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

felony , trump , Twice , vote

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral…
 3 hours ago
09.03.20
Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For…
 8 hours ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem…
 11 hours ago
09.03.20
Depression in young women
How To Prevent Suicide
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Tweet Learned To Love Herself During The Pandemic:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 itemsPortrait Of Phyllis Hyman
5 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Close