Don’t Listen To The President…You Cannot Vote Twice Because It’s A Felony

Voting twice is illegal. Actually, it’s a felony.
But yesterday, while speaking in Wilmington, N.C., President Trump encouraged people to do it.
As a result of the President’s statement, the executive director of the NC Board of Elections had to issue a statement reminding people that voting twice is illegal.
“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in North Carolina, a battleground state, according to NBC News.
“If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” he said.
10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals
10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals
1. KEKE PALMER ON WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. KEKE PALMER AT THE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. KEKE PALMER AT THE AUDI CANADA, SOFIA AND WORLD CLASS POST-SCREENING EVENT FOT "HUSTLERS", 2019Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. KEKE PALMER AT THE ALEXANDER WANG + "HUSTLERS" SCREENING, 2019Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. KEKE PALMER AT THE ANGEL BALL, 2019Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. KEKE PALMER AT THE 11TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS GALA, 2019Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. KEKE PALMER AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. KEKE PALMER AT THE THROUGH HER LENS LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. KEKE PALMER AT THE TIME 100 NEXT EVENT, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. KEKE PALMER AT THE IFP GOTHAM AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark