Don’t Listen To The President…You Cannot Vote Twice Because It’s A Felony

Voting twice is illegal. Actually, it’s a felony.

But yesterday, while speaking in Wilmington, N.C., President Trump encouraged people to do it.

Trump suggests his supporters should commit electoral fraud by trying to vote twice pic.twitter.com/vRq0QuZJ57 — The Independent (@Independent) September 3, 2020

As a result of the President’s statement, the executive director of the NC Board of Elections had to issue a statement reminding people that voting twice is illegal.

“So let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote,” Trump said when asked whether he has confidence in the mail-in system in North Carolina, a battleground state, according to NBC News.

“If it’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they’ll be able to vote. So that’s the way it is. And that’s what they should do,” he said.

In a new letter the executive director of North Carolina’s Board of Elections Karen Brinson Bell reminds voters it’s a Class 1 felony to try to vote more than once: “It is illegal to vote twice in an election….There are numerous checks in place in NC…" Part of letter below: pic.twitter.com/4lbpGTvbxv — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) September 3, 2020

