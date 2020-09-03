CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Register Your 8th-10th Graders For The Cary Teen Council

Getting into the spirit of guy fawkes

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

The Cary Teen Council is a volunteer organization made up of fun and fascinating teens from a variety of schools in Cary and surrounding areas. The council empowers teens with the core values of leadership, accountability, and a heart for service. It accomplishes these goals by providing volunteer and leadership opportunities, establishing high standards for behavior, and encouraging teens to effectively communicate while managing their time and volunteer profiles. Teens participating in this organization have the opportunity to get involved in programs and events that focus on social/recreational, community awareness and service, education, leadership, teamwork, fundraising, and recruitment.

The group has been honored with many awards, including:

  • Voluntary Service Award by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in 2010
  • Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2013
  • North Carolina’s Most Outstanding Council in 2009, 2013 and 2017
  • North Carolina’s largest and most diverse council since 2006

Members of the council are active throughout the year, volunteering their time in many diverse opportunities. In the 2018-19 year alone, members recorded 19,600 hours!

Meetings

Cary Teen Council will be hosting virtual council monthly meetings in 2020-21

Date: meeting date varies each month

Time: 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Social Media

Follow @caryteencouncil on Instagram for updates about Cary Teen Council.

Details for applying to the Cary Teen Council are here.

 

 

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Continue reading 10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

[caption id="attachment_3187462" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty[/caption] Watching Keke Palmer glow up is the ultimate inspiration. The child star went from small television roles to hosting the MTV Video Music Awards. Let’s not forget her time with the Good Morning America family. Her spirit, along with her desire to push the Black community forward, made this gig the perfect platform for her. Keke Palmer is a woman who isn’t afraid to use her voice. Whether it’s speaking up against social injustices or explaining the importance behind loving and acknowledging Black hair, she lets everyone know how she feels - unapologetically. When it comes to strong voices of our generation, Keke is part of the women holding the torch that advocates for equality, the protection of Black women, and basic human rights. Keke has also shown us a thing or two about fashion. She has never been afraid to push boundaries when it comes to what she wears. Whether it's on the red carpet, or for an Instagram photo, Miss Palmer knows how to set it off. Today, this young queen turns 27. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down 10 times she gave us style goals.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

cary , council , teen

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem…
 6 hours ago
09.03.20
Depression in young women
How To Prevent Suicide
 22 hours ago
09.02.20
Tweet Learned To Love Herself During The Pandemic:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 itemsPortrait Of Phyllis Hyman
5 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha,…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Close