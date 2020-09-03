Register Your 8th-10th Graders For The Cary Teen Council

The Cary Teen Council is a volunteer organization made up of fun and fascinating teens from a variety of schools in Cary and surrounding areas. The council empowers teens with the core values of leadership, accountability, and a heart for service. It accomplishes these goals by providing volunteer and leadership opportunities, establishing high standards for behavior, and encouraging teens to effectively communicate while managing their time and volunteer profiles. Teens participating in this organization have the opportunity to get involved in programs and events that focus on social/recreational, community awareness and service, education, leadership, teamwork, fundraising, and recruitment.

The group has been honored with many awards, including:

Voluntary Service Award by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in 2010

Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2013

North Carolina’s Most Outstanding Council in 2009, 2013 and 2017

North Carolina’s largest and most diverse council since 2006

Members of the council are active throughout the year, volunteering their time in many diverse opportunities. In the 2018-19 year alone, members recorded 19,600 hours!

Meetings

Cary Teen Council will be hosting virtual council monthly meetings in 2020-21

Date: meeting date varies each month

Time: 6:45-7:30 p.m.

Social Media

Follow @caryteencouncil on Instagram for updates about Cary Teen Council.

Details for applying to the Cary Teen Council are here.

Cary Teen Council new member registration for 2020-21 is now open for current 8th-10th grade Cary resident teens! For program details, requirements, and to register, visit https://t.co/xFhZeoLgff. pic.twitter.com/CSj0SOBiMa — Town of Cary (@TownofCary) September 1, 2020

