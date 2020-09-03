Register Your 8th-10th Graders For The Cary Teen Council

The Cary Teen Council is a volunteer organization made up of fun and fascinating teens from a variety of schools in Cary and surrounding areas. The council empowers teens with the core values of leadership, accountability, and a heart for service. It accomplishes these goals by providing volunteer and leadership opportunities, establishing high standards for behavior, and encouraging teens to effectively communicate while managing their time and volunteer profiles. Teens participating in this organization have the opportunity to get involved in programs and events that focus on social/recreational, community awareness and service, education, leadership, teamwork, fundraising, and recruitment.
The group has been honored with many awards, including:
- Voluntary Service Award by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) in 2010
- Jefferson Award for Public Service in 2013
- North Carolina’s Most Outstanding Council in 2009, 2013 and 2017
- North Carolina’s largest and most diverse council since 2006
Members of the council are active throughout the year, volunteering their time in many diverse opportunities. In the 2018-19 year alone, members recorded 19,600 hours!
Meetings
Cary Teen Council will be hosting virtual council monthly meetings in 2020-21
Date: meeting date varies each month
Time: 6:45-7:30 p.m.
Social Media
Follow @caryteencouncil on Instagram for updates about Cary Teen Council.
Details for applying to the Cary Teen Council are here.
