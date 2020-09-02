CLOSE
Virtual Tour: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen List $24 Million Mansion

As most people know, an 8,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate valued at $23.95 million is simply too small when you’re expecting Baby #3. So, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting rid of the too-small house before the little one arrives.

The couple bought the home in 2016 for a mere $14.1 million. Rihanna was the previous owner.

The home boasts 33-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, floor-to-window ceilings, a showroom-style master bedroom closet, a movie theater, a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi.

 

 

Tyler Lepley is no newcomer, but his latest role in Star'z hit show P-Valley has his name on the tip of the tongue of every women who watches. Lepley plays Diamond -- the sexy, soft-mannered security guard at the club. MUST SEE: The Black Beauties On 'P-Valley' Are Hair Goals AF He has eyes for Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and their steamy scenes give us some much-needed TV romance. Though Diamond and Mississippi never actually hooked up (to our knowledge), watching Diamond protect Mississippi from a far has us swooning. We can just feel a heroic scene followed by scorching hot sex coming. (If you watch P-Valley you know the sex scenes are spicy!) Lepley is the perfect actor to embody Diamond's powerful and understated presence. He might be sweet, but he's quick to check any customer who might get out of line. We stan a Black king who knows how to protect a Black queen. Lepley is half Jamaican and half Italian and was discovered in a boxing gym making him the perfect pick to embody Diamond's tough and swaggy persona. Here's 10 times Tyler Lepley was a fine ass gem:    

 

