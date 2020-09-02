Virtual Tour: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen List $24 Million Mansion

As most people know, an 8,500-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate valued at $23.95 million is simply too small when you’re expecting Baby #3. So, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting rid of the too-small house before the little one arrives.
The couple bought the home in 2016 for a mere $14.1 million. Rihanna was the previous owner.
The home boasts 33-foot ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, floor-to-window ceilings, a showroom-style master bedroom closet, a movie theater, a heated saltwater pool and jacuzzi.
#MCM: We're Dating 'P-Valley' Star Tyler Lepley, He Just Doesn't Know It Yet
12 photos Launch gallery
#MCM: We're Dating 'P-Valley' Star Tyler Lepley, He Just Doesn't Know It Yet
1. Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jigsaw" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" - Red CarpetSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. ICM Partners Pre-Emmy BrunchSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Boo! A Madea Halloween" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations With "Ringside"Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. TV One's 2016 TCA Critic's Tour - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. 46th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. GQ And Z Zegna Celebration Event Hosted By Nick Jonas - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Ride Along" - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club" - Los Angeles PremiereSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Baggage Claim" - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Summer Of OWN Essence Fest Cocktail PartySource:Getty 12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark