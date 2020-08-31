Post About Chadwick Boseman’s Passing Is Twitter’s Most Popular Tweet…Ever

Fitting for a king.
The last post tweeted from Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter account has made Twitter history. Twitter revealed that it’s the platform’s most liked tweet ever.
According to the New York Post, “The post racked up about 2 million retweets and 7.7 million likes in its first 24 hours, after being posted at 7 p.m. Friday.”
Spike Lee posted about the actor’s passing and noted that he wasn’t aware of his illness while filming “Da 5 Bloods.”
