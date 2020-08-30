CLOSE
Sony Is Giving Grants For Women Photographers, Videographers & Filmmakers

Digital camera

Source: Marek Mnich / Getty

Sony is giving away a $5000 grant to women photographers, videographers and filmmakers.

“The visual creator industry needs diverse voices to thrive and reach new heights. We’re on a mission to support the growth of underrepresented voices in photography, videography, and filmmaking, and provide a platform for creators across the artistic spectrum furthering this mission with their work.”

Why YOU Should Apply

You have a photo or video project idea that you believe in, and this grant will help you bring it to life. Besides funding, we’ll provide the Sony gear to shoot on, Adobe software to edit with, and the opportunity to have your project seen worldwide by countless creators who will be inspired to create alongside you.

What you will receive:

  • A $5,000 grant to fund a specific, well-defined project
  • A full-frame Sony camera and lens (value of $3,000+) to shoot your project
  • A one-year full Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, courtesy of our friends at Adobe (value of $636), to edit your project
  • A one-year Sony PRO Support membership and a training session with a Sony Pro Support expert so you can make the most of your gear
  • The opportunity to have your project featured on AlphaUniverse.com and Sony Alpha social channels

More details here

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3188252" align="alignnone" width="725"] Source: Erik Voake / Getty[/caption] Megan thee Stallion's assault has become such a hot topic, it's likely reached indigenous tribes. Everyone has formed an opinion on the situation, despite the minimal details available. Although the don't have all the facts, there are two things we know for certain; Megan was shot in her feet and Tory Lanez did it. Although Megan kept quite after the incident occurred, she later spoke up to defend herself against rumors that said she lied about most of the details from that night. This was a time for her to process the trauma of being shot by a friend, instead she was subjected to defending herself on social media. People essentially re-victimized the victim. Everyone processes trauma differently. While Megan detailed her reasons for not reporting the crime, a crime was still committed. Megan is still very young and learning how to navigate the world without her mother. Because her mother passed in the beginning of her career's commercial success, she didn't have the luxury of slowing down work and processing the loss. Right now, Megan is slowing down to the best of her ability. On the heels of her successful song WAP, she's been seen out with friends, celebrating her wins. The road to processing traumatic experiences is a long one and it looks like she is embracing the journey. Instead of debating on when she should've told the cops or why she took so long to speak up, we should be sending her well wishes. Luckily enough, Megan has a few good friends in the industry. Rihanna and Beyonce showed their support by sending over thoughtful gifts, and a few celebrities decided to cut Tory's verses out of their songs. A bunch of celebrities took to social media to show their support for Megan. Halle Berry called for the protection of Black women while T.I. pushed for Tory to make a statement and speak up. Megan thee Stallion needs all the support she can get right now. I'm sure her phone was full of messages from friends sending her blessings, but these celebrities brought the well wishes to social media. Here are 10 people who showed their support virtually.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

