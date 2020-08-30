Sony Is Giving Grants For Women Photographers, Videographers & Filmmakers

Sony is giving away a $5000 grant to women photographers, videographers and filmmakers.
“The visual creator industry needs diverse voices to thrive and reach new heights. We’re on a mission to support the growth of underrepresented voices in photography, videography, and filmmaking, and provide a platform for creators across the artistic spectrum furthering this mission with their work.”
Why YOU Should Apply
You have a photo or video project idea that you believe in, and this grant will help you bring it to life. Besides funding, we’ll provide the Sony gear to shoot on, Adobe software to edit with, and the opportunity to have your project seen worldwide by countless creators who will be inspired to create alongside you.
What you will receive:
- A $5,000 grant to fund a specific, well-defined project
- A full-frame Sony camera and lens (value of $3,000+) to shoot your project
- A one-year full Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription, courtesy of our friends at Adobe (value of $636), to edit your project
- A one-year Sony PRO Support membership and a training session with a Sony Pro Support expert so you can make the most of your gear
- The opportunity to have your project featured on AlphaUniverse.com and Sony Alpha social channels
