Back-to-School 2026: Events Happening Across the Triangle

This Saturday, you can catch the Foxy and Radio One Raleigh team at Levelle Moton’s 17th annual Back to School Community Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at 605 Raleigh Blvd. at the Raleigh Boys Club.

From free backpacks and school supplies to haircuts, health screenings, food, games and family activities, organizations across Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Fuquay-Varina and Wake Forest are hosting events designed to help students start the school year prepared and confident.

Back-to-school season is here, and communities across the Triangle are helping local students and families get ready for a new school year.

Here is a look at all the back-to-school events happening across the Triangle in 2026. Event details are subject to change, so check with organizers before attending.

WAKE FOREST

1. Back to School Book Bag Giveaway at Hope House

Families in Wake Forest can pick up book bags and school supplies during this free community giveaway. The event is scheduled to include food and other activities for families.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Hope House, 334 N. Allen Road, Wake Forest, N.C.

Admission: Free, while supplies last.

Triangle on the Cheap lists the event as a free back-to-school giveaway.

2. Back to School Bash at KidsStreet Urgent Care

KidsStreet Urgent Care is helping Wake Forest students prepare for the school year with a backpack giveaway. Organizers plan to give away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Date: Friday, Aug. 21, 2026

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: KidsStreet Urgent Care, 2115 S. Main St. A, Wake Forest, N.C. 27587

Admission: Free backpacks, while supplies last.

3. Kickoff the School Year

Families can wrap up the summer with an evening of food, games and community activities at this Wake Forest event. The celebration will feature food trucks, lawn games, local vendors and college football on a big screen.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Location: 1829 S. Main St., Wake Forest, N.C.

Admission: Details available through event organizers.

KNIGHTDALE

4. Arts & Education Festival

The Town of Knightdale is bringing back its Arts & Education Festival for a day focused on preparing students for the new school year.

The free event will feature school supply and backpack giveaways, free haircuts, free hair braiding, educational vendors, food trucks, a live DJ, games, inflatables and activities from community organizations. The backpack giveaway is limited to one backpack per child, and children must be present to receive one.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale, N.C. 27545

Admission: Free.

CHAPEL HILL

5. Community Book Bag Giveaway

Chapel Hill families can get a jump-start on the school year during the city’s annual Community Book Bag Giveaway.

The free event will include book bags, food, haircuts and braiding, activities and live entertainment.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hargraves Community Center, 216 Roberson St., Chapel Hill, N.C.

Admission: Free; no registration required.

Triangle on the Cheap lists the event as a free community giveaway.

RALEIGH

6. The Shop RDU’s 2nd Annual Back to School Backpack Bash

The Shop RDU is hosting its second annual Backpack Bash, giving families another opportunity to stock up on supplies before the new school year.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Vision Church RDU, Raleigh, N.C.

Admission: Free.

The event is listed among Triangle-area back-to-school events and is scheduled for Aug. 15.

7. Equipped for Excellence Back-to-School Event

St. Matthew Baptist Church will host a back-to-school event designed to give students more than just school supplies. The event will feature encouragement, interactive youth sessions, school success tips, supplies, toiletries and lunch.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; check-in begins at 9:45 a.m.

Location: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 5410 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27616

More info: Tickets and information are available on Facebook.

8. Kick-Off to Kindergarten at Marbles Kids Museum

Rising traditional kindergarten students can get a preview of what to expect when school starts during Marbles Kids Museum’s annual Kick-off to Kindergarten program.

The free program gives children a chance to experience activities modeled after a typical school day, including morning meeting, music, physical education, playtime, a school bus ride, a lunch line and storytime. Registration is required.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Marbles Kids Museum, 201 E. Hargett St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601

Admission: Free; registration required.

For families with children entering kindergarten, this event offers a chance to make the transition to school a little more familiar before the first day.

WENDELL

9. Summer Splash Bash at Shotwell Environmental Park

While not exclusively a school-supply giveaway, the Summer Splash Bash is another family-friendly event listed by Triangle on the Cheap as a back-to-school activity.

The free event will feature water slides, slip-and-slides, an inflatable obstacle course, a bubble bash, yard games, touch-a-truck activities, hayride landfill tours and free lunch.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Shotwell Environmental Park, 4724 Smithfield Road, Wendell, N.C.

Admission: Free.

Families are asked to check in at the registration desk upon arrival to rec