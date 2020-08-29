CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Celebrities React To The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman, known for his iconic roles in films such as Black Panther42, and Get On Up, and Da5 Bloods, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Many like Marlon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, and more poured out their loving words to reflect the news of his recent passing.

Marlon Wayans, who recently lost his mother took to Instagram to share his words, “Such a wonderful actor. Could play anyone. Love bro. What a beautiful spirit and artist, kiss God and my mom and loved ones.”

Comedian and Actor, Jamie Foxx posted, “Please Jesus, please… I know you know what’s best… but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain… so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak…please watch over his family and loved ones…. @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us… u will forever be remembered in the highest regard… REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther!”

Martin Lawrence, “I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace.”

Angela Rye, “Rest in Power, Chadwick. Thank you for preparing us for the fight. We will carry on your powerful legacy and love for US. Thank you, King.”

