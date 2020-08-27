Multiple Athletes Made Both Public & Symbolic Statements About The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Social media was flooded with statements from people in the sports world yesterday regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, W.I. this week.

Washington Mystics players arriving for their game against the Atlanta Dream.

The Washington Mystics lined up to spell out “Jacob Blake” with shirts featuring seven holes on each of their backs.

“The consensus is to not play in tonight’s slate of games and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem.” The Atlanta Dream’s Elizabeth Williams reads a statement announcing that the WNBA will not play in tonight’s games.

Every word Chris Webber says here should be listened to. pic.twitter.com/L2mKUqEHL1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2020

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”

Kenny Smith walks off the set of Inside the NBA in solidarity with the players. pic.twitter.com/7IBmNrwnLA — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) August 26, 2020

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won’t play their game on Wednesday night at Miller Park, first reported by the Wall Street Journal & confirmed to ESPN’s @JesseRogersESPN. pic.twitter.com/pt7FoLyKML — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

NBA players react to the Bucks boycotting Game 5. pic.twitter.com/3FW2WytsU6 — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020

