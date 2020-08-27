CLOSE
Multiple Athletes Made Both Public & Symbolic Statements About The Shooting Of Jacob Blake

Source: Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images / Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images

Social media was flooded with statements from people in the sports world yesterday regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, W.I. this week.

Washington Mystics players arriving for their game against the Atlanta Dream.

The Washington Mystics lined up to spell out “Jacob Blake” with shirts featuring seven holes on each of their backs.

“The consensus is to not play in tonight’s slate of games and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem.” The Atlanta Dream’s Elizabeth Williams reads a statement announcing that the WNBA will not play in tonight’s games.

“It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”

 

 

