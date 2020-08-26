CLOSE
REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks To Boycott Playoff Game Versus Orlando Magic {UPDATE}

Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

UPDATE:

All games are cancelled this evening due to boycott made in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.

The Houston Rockets were scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday evening ,  but they too have cancelled. The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled as the nightcap. No word on if those teams will boycott as of yet, however, Lebron James took to Twitter to speak out.

 

RELATED: Milwaukee Victim-Shames Sterling Brown After NBA Player’s Violent Arrest For Parking Violation

RELATED: Jacob Blake Protest Shooter Is Reportedly A White Teen Affiliated With Cops

 

REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks To Boycott Playoff Game Versus Orlando Magic {UPDATE}  was originally published on woldcnews.com

