The Scammers Are Working Overtime In Rocky Mount

The city of Rocky Mount urges utility customers to be cautious of scammers who falsely threaten disconnection of services in order to receive money. Recently, city utility customers have reported receiving phone calls from scammers who falsely identify themselves as city of Rocky Mount employees, demanding payment via phone, late fees and threatening possible disconnection.

The city of Rocky Mount Business and Collections Services Department employees will never demand immediate payment over the phone. Per the City Council’s direction, a moratorium on all utility disconnections remains in effect until further notice and late fees will not be assessed during this time. Utility customers who need help with paying their bills should contact the Business Services Center at 252-972-1250.

If you suspect you have received a call from a scammer, the City urges you to hang up immediately. Customers are also urged not to share any personal information with the scammers or return any phone calls.

Currently, due to a computer network disruption, the city is unable to receive electronic or phone payments. All utility payments should be made directly to the city of Rocky Mount at the Business Services Center located at 224 S Franklin St in downtown Rocky Mount.

FYI, Rocky Mount residents.https://t.co/5yfuNLklVo — City of Rocky Mount (@cityofrockymtnc) August 20, 2020

