Kat Graham Tearfulfully Shares Her Natural Hair Journey During Pandemic

Actress Kat Graham recently shot a Youtube video where she talked about her natural hair journey. The mixed race actress explained that the quarantine was the first time she was ever left to deal with her hair on her own. Graham explained that her mother didn’t know what to do with her daughter’s coils, so she just dropped her off at the salon. The Vampire Diaries actress said that in Hollywood, her hair was always under a wig and that the braids and clips took a toil on her tresses.
Graham says her hair stylist gave her a jar of Cantu Avocado Leave-In Conditioner, which has sustained her during the pandemic.
“It’s almost like she knew I was going to be on my own. And I’ve never had to be on my own with my hair before,” she said. “This was the product that really helped me figure out that my hair will work with me if I don’t give up on it.
“African texture [hair] is not something that Hollywood has ever necessarily embraced, so I’m hoping I can one day play a character that I actually look like” she said.
