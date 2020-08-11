Durham Hygiene & Cleaning Supply Drive

Durham Congregations in Action (DCIA) has been coordinating with food pantries all over the Durham area to help get people the food they need with support from the CROP Hunger Walk and other resources. Now, we are partnering with churches all over the city to gather the supplies people need to stay safe and healthy through this pandemic. Our local food pantries have been flooded with requests for basic sanitation items that have become hard to come by in the pandemic, but they have not had enough to meet the demand. To answer this urgent need, DCIA is launching a hygiene drive to keep our partner pantries fully stocked with the supplies Durhamites need. We are seeking the following items:

• CDC-approved disinfectant wipes or sprays (Lysol, scrubbing bubbles, Clorox)

• hand sanitizer

• Bleach

• Empty spray bottles

• paper towels

• toilet paper

• feminine hygiene products

• hand and body soap

• shampoo

If you can donate any of these, they can be dropped off at any of these partner congregations, from which the

supplies will be delivered to area food pantries for distribution to our Durham neighbors!

• Cole Mill Rd. Church of Christ

o Monday through Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm.

o 1617 Cole Mill Road, Durham NC

• Antioch Baptist Church

o Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00am-12:00pm, 1415 Holloway St., Durham NC

• Pilgrim United Church of Christ,

o Tuesday through Friday, 8:00am-12:00pm.

o 3011 Academy Road, Durham NC

• First Presbyterian Church

o Mondays and Fridays, 9:00am-1:00pm.

o 305 E. Main Street, Durham NC

• Christus Victor Lutheran Church

o Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9:00am–2:00pm

o 1615 E. NC 54 Hwy., Durham NC

Durham Congregations In Action (DCIA), is a multi-faith organization of 54 congregations in the Durham

area working together to overcome poverty, racism and violence. Since 1969, DCIA has organized communities of

diverse faiths to work for racial justice, social equity, and human dignity. To learn more about Durham

Congregations in Action, contact Executive Director Spencer Bradford at 919-824-8848, or send us an email at

dcia@dcia.org.

