CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You’ll Never Guess Where Toni Braxton Uses Her Vibrator

30th Annual Breeders' Cup 'Songs in The Saddle' Concert

Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty

Toni Braxton has a vibrator. And she uses it to “activate” her muscles.

The songstress recently shared her full makeup routine with Vogue and no one expected a sex toy to be a part of it.

“I’m going to be honest, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler,” she said during the tutorial. “Sometimes I put it in the freezer, it [gets] really cold. And I just rub it and it activates all those muscles.”

 

 

Read More: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Raleigh This Week

Read More: Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

 

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Fine Over 40: 10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals AF

10 photos Launch gallery

Fine Over 40: 10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals AF

Continue reading Fine Over 40: 10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals AF

Fine Over 40: 10 Black Celebrity Women Over 40 Who Are #BodyGoals AF

[caption id="attachment_3176568" align="aligncenter" width="783"] Source: Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Tracee Ellis Ross is aging like fine wine. Sis is over 40 and giving folks half her age the business in the fresh face, beauty and body departments. But she isn't the only celebrity woman over the age of 40 whose body is in the best shape of their lives. From Hallee Berry to Angela Bassett, fitness is a top priority for these Hollywood A-listers. Ross, who inspired this list with her toned physique in this black bikini, works out about four times a week. “I don’t starve myself, but I work my ass off at the gym. I am aware of what I’m eating,” she told Health Magazine. “I moisturize, and I dry brush, and I infrared sauna, and I do acupuncture and I get facials.” Berry, who is working on a new film title Bruised, has one of the most intense Hollywood workouts. "I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old," Berry's trainer Peter Lee Thomas told People. And when it comes to Gabrielle Union's youthful appearance, the beloved beauty gave us a glimpse of her at-home workout on Instastories and we're definitely intimidated. Also on our list of #bodygoals is comedienne Mo'nique, who danced her way into her plus size hour glass frame. Keep scrolling to see these toned thespians.

 

Karen Clark head shotSource: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

makeup , Routine , toni braxton , vogue

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Toni Braxton and SWV
You’ll Never Guess Where Toni Braxton Uses Her…
 2 hours ago
08.04.20
9 itemsObama Signs Small Business Jobs Act
9 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack…
 3 hours ago
08.04.20
‘Black Is King:’ Beyoncé’s Afrofuturistic Love Letter To…
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
Magnetic Eyelashes Have Officially Changed The Game
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
High School Football Star Loses Both Parents To…
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
8 itemsUS-POLITICS-OBAMA
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 4 hours ago
08.04.20
Coronavirus Updates: Obesity Could Increase Your Risk Of…
 22 hours ago
08.03.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…
 22 hours ago
08.03.20
7 items
7 Bikini Thirst Trap Appreciation Moments From Tracee…
 23 hours ago
08.03.20
Pastor Freddy Haynes Speaks Out On “Back the…
 1 day ago
08.03.20
9 items
10 Celebrity Women Who Look Fly With Buzz…
 1 day ago
08.03.20
“Working Mom” Pediatrician Shumate Answers Our Questions
 1 day ago
08.03.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 1 day ago
08.03.20
Tamar Braxton Released From WE Tv Contract, Reality…
 2 days ago
08.03.20
Close