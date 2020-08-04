You’ll Never Guess Where Toni Braxton Uses Her Vibrator

Toni Braxton has a vibrator. And she uses it to “activate” her muscles.

The songstress recently shared her full makeup routine with Vogue and no one expected a sex toy to be a part of it.

“I’m going to be honest, it is a vibrator, but I call it a face tingler,” she said during the tutorial. “Sometimes I put it in the freezer, it [gets] really cold. And I just rub it and it activates all those muscles.”

Read More: Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Raleigh This Week

Read More: Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A Printed Check From Home Computer

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark