CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing In Raleigh This Week

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Need a free COVID-19 test? Raleigh has testing happening this week.

Wake County is now conducting drive-thru COVID-19 testing at specified locations throughout the county. This free service provides an easy and efficient way for residents to learn if they have the virus.

Use the form below to select a half-hour time slot that works best for you. There is no cost to take the test. During your allotted time, drive to the testing site and follow the instructions you see on signs and receive from Wake County staff.

Before you arrive, fill out this registration form (also available in Spanish) and print a copy to take to your appointment.

In addition to your printed registration form, you need to bring an ID. Examples of acceptable forms of identification include your driver license, voter registration card, passport and utility bill.

Special note: When traveling to the testing site, please note the address of the parking deck. This site is not associated with the WakeMed testing taking place on the corner of Sunnybrook Road and New Bern Avenue.

If you have questions, call Wake County’s COVID-19 hotline at 919-856-7044 or email covid19.questions@wakegov.com.

Location: Sunnybrook Building Parking Deck

2925 Holston Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610
Mood 4 Eva Image from Beyonce's Visual Album Black is King on Disney +

#BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy In 'Black Is King'

8 photos Launch gallery

#BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy In 'Black Is King'

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy In ‘Black Is King’

#BlackTwitter Is Stanning Over Blue Ivy In 'Black Is King'

[caption id="attachment_3174895" align="aligncenter" width="514"] Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Parkwood Entertainment[/caption] We can always count on Beyonce to give us visuals that reinforce the royalty of Black people. The world went to sleep with Black Is King on their brains and work up to mainstream media and social media catching up to big Black party. And Black it is. The visual album to accompany the previously released The Lion King: The Gift, is a modern take on The Lion King infused with scenes from the diaspora. Black Is King is a lot to unpack and we're still discovering intricacies that have our ancestors rising from our chests. Then add queen Blue Ivy onto that. The baby we watched grow before our eyes has done exactly that. B's mini me makes an appearance in Black Is King and we stan. The Internet stans. #BlackTwitter particularly stans. https://twitter.com/diorfetish_/status/1289213207702167552 Get into the best tweets about Blue Ivy's presence in Black Is King, below:

COVID-19 , raleigh , Sunnybrook , testing

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
“Working Mom” Pediatrician Shumate Answers Our Questions
 6 hours ago
08.03.20
NBA Rising Star Jonathan Isaac Becomes Only Player…
 7 hours ago
08.03.20
Tamar Braxton Released From WE Tv Contract, Reality…
 1 day ago
08.03.20
Brandy Talks About Her New Album ‘B7’ And…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy After Loss…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Naya Rivera Appearing On 'The View'
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With…
 3 days ago
07.31.20
Close