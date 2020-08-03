Update To Durham & Wake Schools Summer Meal Program Due To Hurricane

Durham County

Due to safety concerns with Tropical Storm Isaias, families who normally pick up meals at the following schools on Tuesday, August 4 can pick up meals at these schools on Wednesday, August 5 at the same time.

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Brogden Middle , 1001 Leon St. Eastway Elementary , 610 Alston Ave. Glenn Elementary , 2415 E. Geer St. Holt Elementary , 4019 Holt School Rd. E. Smith Elementary , 2410 E. Main St. C. Spaulding Elementary , 1531 S. Roxboro St.

Noon – 1:30 p.m. Club Blvd. Elementary , 400 W. Club Blvd. Hillandale Elementary , 2730 Hillandale Rd. Holton Career & Resource Center , 401 N. Driver St. KIPP Durham , 1107 Holloway St. Maureen Joy Charter School , 107 S. Driver St. Lakewood Middle , 2119 Chapel Hill Rd.



Wake County

Our food distribution service will be canceled tomorrow due to the threat of inclement weather. This includes our curbside food distribution service as well as our Big Bus Food Truck Service. Again, all WCPSS food distribution services are canceled tomorrow due to the threat of inclement weather.

