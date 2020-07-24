Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus While Visiting Thales Academy

So, we’ve all wondered, what happens if kids go back to school and someone tests positive for COVID-19? One local private school is dealing with that situation now.

A staff member was visiting the Thales Academy location in Raleigh and has since tested positive for the coronavirus. The staff member is from Tennessee and was in the building for training. According to reports, the individual was not showing symptoms, passed the screening check when entering the building, and wore a mask.

A statement to parents read, “On Monday, July 20th, Thales Raleigh had a staff member in training on campus. We have been notified today that this staff member in training has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Please be assured, all safety protocols were and continue to be followed including health screenings and masks for our teaching staff. The staff member in training was asymptomatic throughout her time on campus, passed the temperature check, wore a mask throughout her visit, and was an observer in the classroom.

“We share all of these details in an effort to be as transparent as possible.

“Students that were in the affected classroom will be contacted directly.

“As noted in our protocols, there are frequent cleanings throughout the day. However, our facilities team has been notified and will complete additional sanitation of the building tonight. A Clorox Total 360 machine will be used to disinfect the building.”

