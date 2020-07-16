The Wayne County Health Department & WayneUNC Health Care are offering free COVID-19 testing in Grantham on July 21, 2020 and July 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing will be offered at Grantham Middle School at 3093 South Highway 13 in Goldsboro. Residents must visit Grantham Middle School, not the Health Department, for testing.

Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure a testing spot. To pre-register, individuals should call the Health Department at (919) 731-1000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 or Monday, July 20, 2020. After an appointment is made, simply come to the testing site and follow the signage and instructions provided on site. Testing will be conducted in a drive-thru setting but walk up visitors, or visitors who did not pre-register, will also be accepted. Bilingual staff will be on site to assist anyone who needs a translator.

Testing will be provided to the public regardless of insurance and there will be no cost to the individual. The tests being administered are for current COVID-19 infection, not antibody testing.

#CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian 6 photos Launch gallery #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian 1. 2019 Breaking Barriers Awards Gala And Fashion Show Source:Getty 1 of 6 2. The Tourism Authority Of Thailand Hosts "Threads Of Thailand" Source:Getty 2 of 6 3. Palm Springs Walk of Stars Honors Beverly Johnson with 405th Star Source:Getty 3 of 6 4. SkyBridge Capital Holiday Celebration Source:Getty 4 of 6 5. The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global Source:Getty 5 of 6 6. The Julius Erving Golf Classic Black Tie Ball Sponsored by Delta Airlines & Pond LeHocky Law, With Cocktails Presented by Tanqueray No. TEN. Produced by PGD Global Source:Getty 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian #CouplesWeLove: Supermodel Beverly Johnson Engaged To Brian Maillian [caption id="attachment_3167627" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Supermodel Beverly Johnson, who is the first Black model to appear on a cover of American Vogue, is engaged to her partner Brian Maillian. "Just finding the love of my life at this point in my life has been amazing," Johnson exclusively told PEOPLE. Johnson, who also became the first Black woman to cover Elle, said she and Maillian have a lot in common, including their age and love for the same music. "This is the first time I've dated someone so close to my age! We know the same songs and we've lived through a lot of the same things," she said. Some of those accolades include pioneering their respective lanes. "As I was breaking boundaries in the fashion industry, he was doing the same on Wall Street," she explained. Johnson said the engagement was unplanned. "My older sister Sheilah was there and she said to Brian, 'I didn't hear you give my sister an answer when she asked you to marry her,'" Johnson said describing the moment it all went down. "And he said, 'I have answered her. I have asked her to marry me. And she said, No. Besides that — I don't have a ring.'" Then the moment all came together. "Brian's 88-year-old mother took off her wedding ring and passed it down the table till it got to Brian and he got down on one knee. I was sobbing uncontrollably and he said 'Will you marry me?' and I said yes!" Johnson eventually gave her mother-in-law her ring back and opted to buy a house with instead. "I said 'Brian, I don't know how to say this but I don't want a diamond ring, let's buy a house instead.'" Congrats to the lovely couple! More photos, below:

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark